OPINION: Did the Huskies Mismanage the QB Position in 2019?

Someone sent me a story from a site that looked at Washington's quarterback situation. In that story, they claimed that Washington mismanaged the QB position. Let's take a look at that claim.

Currently, the Huskies have three scholarship QBs: redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, and true freshman Ethan Garbers. The only one who has taken a live college snap is Sirmon, the native of Bothell, Washington.

Last year at this time, the Huskies had a jam-packed QB room with Jacob Eason, Colson Yankoff, Jake Haener, Sirmon, and Morris.

Once it appeared that Eason was the odds-on favorite to win the starting position, Yankoff and Sirmon announced that they were leaving the program before Sirmon had a change of heart.

In fall camp, Eason and Haener competed for the start against Eastern Washington. Shortly after Eason was named the starter, Haener informed then-head coach Chris Petersen that he'd be taking his services elsewhere.

Some say that Petersen and QB coach Bush Hamdan managed the QB position poorly. But I'm not sure what Petersen could have done any differently to keep Yankoff and Haener in Montlake.

In fact, going into the spring most everybody spoke of the impending attrition. It was no secret that the program would do some self-trimming. The real question was who would stay.

“The modern-day reality is that the transfer portal has made it virtually impossible to stockpile QB talent any more,” Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin said.

That’s my entire point: Petersen didn't mismanage his collection of QBs; it's the reality of the timeframe and the position.

It's time people realize the changing dynamics. It's not 1988 or even 2008 -- it's 2020. QBs can transfer. QBs WILL transfer.

Put yourself in the shoes of these two quarterbacks:

Option 1: Jeff Lindquist stays at Washington and plays for his hometown team and ends up in punt protection.

Option 2: Joe Burrows goes from Ohio State, a team he grew up watching, to taking LSU to a national championship.

Lindquist was the No. 9 pro-style QB in 2012 and 273rd player overall while Burrows was the No. 8 dual-threat QB in and 280th player overall in 2015.

The biggest difference was Burrows had two years of eligibility remaining and went from being a second-stringer stuck behind a quarterback who took Ohio State to the College Football Playoffs to becoming the starter for a national champion.

Did Ohio State mishandle the quarterback situation? No, this was the byproduct of the NCAA giving athletes more control of their own destiny.

Better get used to it.

The ability for a quarterback to control his future is a good thing and transferring is the new norm.

It gives this player a chance to reignite his career, follow the coach who recruited him and took another job, find an offense that better suits him and transfer to a school that's closer to home.

For whatever reason, the power is now in the hands of the athlete. He finally has some control over his destiny.

Look at what happened to Washington last year: Eason was the clear favorite coming out of spring and Yankoff and Sirmon hit the portal. In fall camp, Petersen didn't name a starter until late and Haener headed for the portal. Sirmon, because he came back, will now go toe-to-toe with Morris and Garbers to run Jimmy Lake's new offense.

The quarterback position is unique. If an offensive lineman is an elite player and stuck behind an established starter, he can work himself into the lineup by moving to another spot because there are four other linemen positions. The same goes for receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, linebackers, etc.

But a quarterback must have a quick trigger on the field and off, especially when it comes to his future. To that point, there were more than 20 quarterbacks who transferred last season, many of whom started at their new university.

It's the new norm. Embrace it.