Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches: Lots to Play for in Apple Cup for Both Teams

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller preview Friday's rivalry game at Husky Stadium.
    Author:

    Washington and Washington State show up for Friday's Apple Cup in a most unusual situation, each having dismissed their coaches and turned their football teams over to interim leaders.  

    The Cougars fired former head Nick Rolovich for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and having his appeal denied by the state.

    Former Huskies head Jimmy Lake was terminated for multiple reasons, foremost his sideline run-in with a Washington player on top of losing too many games this season and having the program regress in other aspects.

    Even with all the drama outside the lines, the Apple Cup still has Pac-12 North Division ramifications. The Cougars have a chance to compete in their first conference championship game. If WSU (6-5 overall, 5-3 Pac-12) can beat the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) for the time since 2012, and the Oregon State Beavers defeat the Ducks on Saturday, it will play Utah in Las Vegas. 

    Read More

    Washington, on the other hand, has a lot to play for Friday. The Huskies will look to extend their winning streak over WSU to a record eight straight wins, which has never been done in the history of the rivalry. 

    There are other possible storylines that make this game interesting for the Huskies, who will fail to make a bowl game for the first time since 2009. 

    True freshman Sam Huard has one more game he can play while keeping his redshirt, and he'll likely draw another appearance. Interim coach Bob Gregory was asked if he might even start Huard.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the matchup with the Cougars. 

    wsu video pre
    Football

    4th and Inches: Lots to Play for in Apple Cup for Both Teams

    57 seconds ago
    Dave Aranda is a hot coaching commodity at Baylor.
    Football

    Dave Aranda In Husky Stadium? The Baylor Coach Has Been There Before

    2 hours ago
    Sam Huard signals to the sideline against ASU.
    Football

    Huskies Have Started 44 Players — and 45th Is Possible in Apple Cup

    5 hours ago
    Terrell Brown Jr. went for a career-high 32 against South Dakota State.
    Basketball

    Brown-led Huskies Enjoy Another Big Night in South Dakota, win 87-76

    3 hours ago
    Bob Gregory expects to be coaching a long time.
    Football

    Bob Gregory on His Future: 'Going to Have to Work Until I'm like 90'

    Nov 23, 2021
    Jimmy Lake coaches at Arizona in October.
    Football

    Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

    Nov 23, 2021
    Dan Mullen lasted just four seasons at Florida.
    Football

    Why Dan Mullen Would and Wouldn't Work as the Next UW Coach

    Nov 23, 2021
    Bob Gregory is the Washington coach and a former WSU player.
    Football

    Bob Gregory Takes a Bite of the Apple from Each Side

    Nov 23, 2021