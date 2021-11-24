Washington and Washington State show up for Friday's Apple Cup in a most unusual situation, each having dismissed their coaches and turned their football teams over to interim leaders.

The Cougars fired former head Nick Rolovich for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and having his appeal denied by the state.

Former Huskies head Jimmy Lake was terminated for multiple reasons, foremost his sideline run-in with a Washington player on top of losing too many games this season and having the program regress in other aspects.

Even with all the drama outside the lines, the Apple Cup still has Pac-12 North Division ramifications. The Cougars have a chance to compete in their first conference championship game. If WSU (6-5 overall, 5-3 Pac-12) can beat the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) for the time since 2012, and the Oregon State Beavers defeat the Ducks on Saturday, it will play Utah in Las Vegas.

Washington, on the other hand, has a lot to play for Friday. The Huskies will look to extend their winning streak over WSU to a record eight straight wins, which has never been done in the history of the rivalry.

There are other possible storylines that make this game interesting for the Huskies, who will fail to make a bowl game for the first time since 2009.

True freshman Sam Huard has one more game he can play while keeping his redshirt, and he'll likely draw another appearance. Interim coach Bob Gregory was asked if he might even start Huard.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the matchup with the Cougars.