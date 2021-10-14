Our Roundtable Previews and Picks All the Pac-12 Games for Week 7

With three losses in five outings, the University of Washington football program spent a bye week recruiting and trying to fix things as the halfway point of the season approached.

Our roundtable panel of Trevor Mueller, Kaila Olin and Mike Martin weighed on the Huskies' start (2-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) and what each would like to see happen next for this team.

They also picked the upcoming Pac-12 games for Week 7 in what appears to be wide-open races in both divisions, with every team already counting losses.

The North Division became more convoluted when the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 2-1), a week after beating the Huskies and the last remaining unbeaten team, fell to the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 2-2) in Pullman, 31-24.

The South continued to scramble after Utah defeated the USC Trojans 42-26 in Los Angeles, something the Utes (3-2, 2-0) hadn't done in more than a century. Even a change in coaches hasn't helped the Trojans (3-3, 2-2).

Week 7 holds another important game for the South race when Utah hosts 18th-ranked Arizona State (5-1, 3-0). The winner gets a two-game lead over the loser, plus a head-to-head victory.

On Friday night, Oregon (4-1, 1-1) comes off its own bye week after dropping its first game of the season to Stanford in week 5. The Ducks look to rebound against a California Golden Bears team (1-4, 0-2) desperate for a win.

Stanford (3-3, 2-2) and Washington State square off in a matchup that will keep one program in the hunt for a North crown and jettison the other. Both Stanford and the Cougars have two conference losses this season.

Winless Arizona (0-5, 0-2) is still looking for its first win of the season as the Wildcats travel to Colorado (1-4, 0-2) in a clash of teams struggling the most in the conference.

The Huskies, of course, look to bounce back with in a home matchup against the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday night.

Mueller, Olin and Martin preview and pick each game.