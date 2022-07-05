Big 18 Anyone? Pac-12 Discussions with Big 12 in the Works

Statements are good.

In relevance, they far outweigh social-media postings, rants or wild claims by people purporting to have an inside track to the current college football realignment bartering.

On Tuesday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark issued an official declaration, providing confirmation that his recently reorganized conference of 12 schools will entertain realignment discussions with six from the Pac-12 — reportedly a contingent of Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

As the college football landscape continues to shake beneath everyone's feet, this might be the UW's best option. The Huskies would put themselves in position to share in a fair and equitable TV media rights payout, estimated at $500 million to $600 million, enabling them to field a football team competitive with everyone else.

Should the Huskies stay in the Pac-12, media reports have the payout watered down to $200 million to $250 million at best. The Big Ten, operating from a position of strength, would supply something in the middle for incoming teams and well below its charter members.

With this option, the Pac-12 would preserve half of its league while joining forces with a host of Texas schools in Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and TCU, Big 8 remnants in Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, and a mishmash of BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and West Virginia.

Would they call it the Big 18?

The Huskies have never played Central Florida or West Virginia in football.

Cincinnati, of course, qualified for the most recent CFP playoff as the fourth entry and lost to Alabama 27-6.

The UW and Bearcats have met just once before in 1974, when Jim Owens' final Husky team took a 21-17 victory at home.

Curiously, this sudden meeting of the Pac-12 and Big 12 minds comes after the latter conference lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC earlier this year. The Big 12 reportedly asked the Pac-12 for discussion on some sort of consolidation back then and was turned down.

If something was pieced together between these two, this would certainly signal the end of the Pac-12 and narrow college football to four major conferences.

Of course, these leagues would have to settle on a new name and Big 18 would be an option, as would some sort of Big 12/Pac-12 hybrid.

