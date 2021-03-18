Conference of Linebackers? Don't Smirk, It's the Pac-12

Colorado's Nate Landman and Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio give the league plenty of luster at this position.

Pac-12 football may be lacking in playoff appearances, top 10 rankings and non-conference signature wins.

But you can't badmouth its inside linebackers.

They're an extremely hard-hitting, fast-moving eclectic mix of players.

Denigrate them, and they might hit you back.

Colorado's Nate Landman is a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection and widely is considered the nation's best at this position, even while coming off a torn Achilles heel.

He was born in Zimbabwe. He came up with 17 tackles against Stanford. His injury is the only reason he hasn't turned pro already. He's the heart and soul of the resurgent Buffaloes.

Yet Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio looks at Landman and probably thinks, "You should have left. You're not better than me."

In a very short amount of time, Ulofoshio has gone from walk-on to starter to scholarship recipient to second-team All-Pac-12. He's faster than his Colorado counterpart. He rang up 18 tackles against Stanford, one more than Landman. And he has his own African connection.

Of Nigerian descent, Ulofoshio's last name translates to "unafraid of war." And, as his college career path has shown so far, Eddie is not afraid of anyone.

He just might be the second coming of Mike Singletary, an unforgettable Baylor and NFL linebacker who always had steam coming out of his helmet and hit everybody as hard as he could.

Landman and Ulofoshio are not the only two linebackers in the conference with budding reputations either. Add to them Utah's Devin Lloyd, Landman's Colorado teammate Carson Wells, Oregon's Noah Sewell, USC's Drake Jackson, California's Cameron Goode and Oregon State's Avery Roberts.

Sewell is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound specimen and just a sophomore. Roberts, formerly of Nebraska, was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season. Jackson and Goode joined Ulofoshio on the all-league second team.

Each of them turns up in some manner on stayaliveinpower5.com's list of the nation's best linebackers. You can find the story here and get a breakdown of each of the top 20 linebackers and honorable-mention picks, and what makes them so special.

Ulofoshio ranks 13th on this elite grouping, again farther down than he'll settle for, behind Landman at No. 1 and the Utes' Lloyd at 12.

The thing about Eddie is people across the college football landscape are just now beginning to find out about him.

He has all of the physical tools to be great. He's a student of the game, as well as a pre-med student. He shows up before the sun comes up and the coaches come in to watch film. Nobody outworks this player.

Thirteenth in the nation is a good place for Ulofoshio to start. But it's not the end point. He's seemingly never satisfied with anything.

Just watch the accompanying interview video following the Huskies' lone loss last fall to Stanford, a game in which he did everything possible on his end to win.

His incredible tackle total that day was the second-highest in Washington football history. He had a 39-yard fumble recovery, looking every bit like a tailback as he shot up the field.

Ulofoshio, between deep sighs and squirming in his seat during the postgame moment, could barely contain his displeasure with losing to Stanford 31-26 and giving up 191 rushing yards in a game that was in question to the end.

Nate Landman very well could be the nation's top linebacker. He deserves that recognition. He's unbelievably tough and overly productive. But he better not lose sight of Ulofoshio. The guy is gaining on him.

These stalwart linebackers have put recruiting rankings to shame. Landman supposedly was a 3-star prospect and Ulofoshio didn't grade out.

They'll have a chance to show exactly where they're at this coming season when their teams meet in Boulder, Colorado, on Nov. 20.

Following is stayaliveinpower5.com's top 20 linebackers:

1) Nate Landman, Colorado

2) Mike Rose, Iowa State

3) Grant Morgan, Arkansas

4) Zakoby McLain, Auburn

5) Micah McFadden, Indiana

6) Nikolas Bonitto, Oklahoma

7) Will Anderson, Alabama

8) Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

9) Olakunie Fatukasi, Rutgers

10) Bumper Pool, Arkansas

11) Jake Hansen, Illinois

12) Devin Lloyd, Utah

13) Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

14) Christopher Allen, Alabama

15) James Skalski, Clemson

16) Carson Wells, Colorado

17) Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

18) Noah Sewell, Oregon

19) SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

20) Chris Bergin, Northwestern

