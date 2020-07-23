HuskyMaven
Pac-12 Moves Closer to Playing 10-Game Season; Decision Coming Soon

Dan Raley

The Pac-12 Conference is moving closer to unveiling a fall football schedule that involves 10 games for each school and comes with built-in flexibility for dealing with novel coronavirus spikes.

What this means for Washington is it will pick up its original nine-game conference slate, though the order of playing dates might change, and tack on another another game, either UCLA or Arizona State. 

It is hoped that Pac-12 play will begin by mid-September, during a period originally set aside for non-conference games, which the league canceled or, in some cases, had canceled by a Big Ten decision earlier this month. 

A decision on the proposed schedule could be announced by the league before the week is out. Officials have been working on multiple models for several months. Commissioner Larry Scott had promised a decision would be forthcoming by July 31.

The UW has maintained all along that its college football season will proceed only after health experts, in conjunction with school and league officials, collectively have signed off on it.

The league is trying to construct a schedule that has two byes built into it in order to reschedule games in response to possible virus flare-ups, according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News.

The Pac-12 championship game, set for Dec. 4 at new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, has alternative dates if needed to push the game out, Wilner reported. 

Again, all Pac-12 games are dependent on the infectious rates of the coronavirus, which has spiked at different levels throughout the various conference cities.

Over five weeks of campus testing and re-testing, involving 208 athletes, Washington has reported six active cases, though it didn't specify whether any of them were football players. 

If the Huskies get the medical go-ahead, they could begin fall camp practices in mid-August. 

