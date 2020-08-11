Pac-12 Suspended Football Operations Knowing Others Might Not Go That Route

In the wake of Pac-12 and Big Ten football shutdowns, schools such as Nebraska and Penn State have suggested they might be open to playing whomever is left. The Southeastern Conference, unmoved by the football suspension by others, could be willing to accommodate.

However, Pac-12 schools moving in a rogue fashion during a pandemic over the months ahead won't happen, league officials insisted in a Tuesday conference call to explain their blockbuster decision.

They acknowledged that discussion was held over the possibility of teams playing outside of the conference. Yet the member schools voted 12-0 to collectively suspend all sports competition and stick together until Jan. 1, 2021, Oregon president Michael Schill pointed out.

"Everyone entered into an agreement with each other," Schill said. "We're proud of the conference. We're going to stick together. The agreement was unanimous. We agreed that morally this was the right thing to do."

This leaves the Washington Huskies and the rest of the Pac-12 with the potential for two football seasons in 2021 — something other Power 5 conferences will avoid if they continue on and play this fall. This possibly could lead to player movement, recruiting upheaval and TV contract conflicts, among others complications.

Commissioner Larry Scott, who 10 days earlier revealed 10-game football schedules for each of his Pac-12 schools, said other options were considered and exhausted. They included looking at an eight-game slate before finally pulling the plug on the season.

League leaders pointed to medical advice, projections for the near future and current virus spikes for forcing their hand. They didn't see improvement coming in a timely enough fashion to prevent the stoppage.

Asked if he could picture half of the country playing college football while the other remains idle, Scott touched on the possibility.

"Everyone's going to make their own independent decisions and we certainly respect our colleagues," Scott said. "We have been trying to be very collaborative and communicative with our peers. But at the end of the day, our presidents and chancellors looked at what was best for our student-athletes."

Scott warned that no one knows exactly what's coming. Pac-12 athletes can't participate in athletic competition until January at the earliest, yet they still can work out.

"This is uncharted territory," the commissioner said. "This is a very unique year. Things will get better. People are trying to figure out the best thing they can with the student-athlete welfare in mind. That may lead to differences and we accept that."

