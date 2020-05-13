Amid the Pandemic, Pac-12 Coaches Find Time for a Little Levity

These are somber times staring into a global pandemic, but pull a couple of Pac-12 coaches together in a Zoom meeting and the mood brightens right away.

Before anyone could really get a word in on Wednesday's call, which is a challenge whenever Arizona State's Herm Edwards is part of the gathering, UCLA's Chip Kelly got up, excused himself and walked away for a moment, which seemed odd at the moment.

He came back holding up a new book written by Edwards, titled "You Play to Win the Game."

For the next half hour, Kelly mischievously used every opportunity he could to stump the new literary work, referring to it, hiding it behind it or waving it around. Chiming in, Oregon State's Jonathan Smith said he had to have one.

Laughs all around.

The rest of the time, these three coaches put on a more serious face and spoke about dealing with their football teams and the ongoing health crisis.

"We've got to rely on our hopes, not our fears," Edwards advised.

Kelly described how he brings in guest speakers each week to address his players in a Zoom meeting and provide inspiration.

All of the coaches told how they're dealing with recruits who, worried about having a senior season to play, want to commit right away.

"These are kids who are nervous about whether they'll get to play high school football in the fall," Kelly said, "and we're not sure if we'll get to play."

Smith described the challenge of keeping track of each his players and their circumstances.

"Each kid's situation is different at home," he said.

The coaches echoed what their Pac-12 peers had said in earlier calls this week, namely that six weeks of supervised practice and training was the desired lead time before playing games. If really pressed, Smith said they could probably get things done in a month.

The coaches spoke about the need to be ready to lead their teams whenever college football is permitted to proceed. They need to stay organized.

In closing, Kelly couldn't resist providing another Edwards' book pitch. He hold up his copy and said, "Whenever I get asked a tough question, I look in here."