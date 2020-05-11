Pac-12 Coaches: All Options On the Table For Holding a Football Season

Behind them were a Cougar caricature, a framed Trojans jersey and the Hoover Tower. In front of football coaches Nick Rolovich of Washington State, Clay Helton of USC and Stanford's David Shaw, as they met virtually on Monday with more than 100 media members, was the great unknown.

They shared how all possibilities are on the table for discussion in terms of college football as the world deals with the deadly pandemic. Nothing is off limits. Meetings are held weekly, if not hourly.

Does the season for Pac-12 teams begin on time or is it delayed? Is the season abbreviated? And are the games exclusive to league members?

And with different state requirements in place for social distancing and large gatherings, what would a football postseason look like?

"That's the big question, isn't it?" Shaw said. "Depending on how you're playing and who you're playing, how do you compare conference to conference? Do we expand the playoffs?"

These coaches acknowledged that the Pac-12 has discussed playing a conference schedule only if necessary, similar to what other leagues around the country are considering

On top of dealing with the spread of novel coronavirus, Helton and the other coaches stressed how important it is to protect their players from injury and not rush them into games without a proper amount of practice.

"The health and safety of our players is No. 1," the Trojans coach said.

Rolovich, the new coach for Washington State, has had to deal with the sudden death of one player, starting senior safety Bryce Beekman, to an accidental overdose.

Yet he hasn't been able to do much more than introduce himself and his staff to the players in Pullman, Washington. There's been little chance to incorporate his new ways of doing football business. Yet he remains hopeful.

"In my mind, I'm playing Utah State in game No. 1," Rolovich said, referring to the Cougars' Sept. 3 season opener on the road. "I'm optimistic until they tell me different."

Helton suggested more than once that the Pac-12 should have a better idea of what it's going to do about football in 6 to 8 weeks. Even without specifics, he's ready to move forward in whatever manner is determined.

"We're optimistic about a season," Helton said. "We don't know what the timing would be for a start date or the structure. We're talking about all kinds of scenarios."

The Pac-12 will make each of its 12 football coaches available on conference calls throughout the week.