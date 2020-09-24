SI.com
Pac-12 Football Season Decision Coming Thursday from League Leaders

Dan Raley

Nearly six weeks after pulling the plug on football, Pac-12 Conference presidents and chancellors will vote on Thursday presumably to launch a season in October or December.

Most obstacles appear surmounted, such as various government health restrictions on crowd gatherings in California and Oregon.

A decision should come in the afternoon after leadership from the University of Washington and the other schools discusses different scenarios and likely puts everything to vote. 

Pac-12 schools will have rapid-testing abilities available, which appeared to be the deal-breaker in bringing back the game before January.

All that's left is to decide on how much of a season everyone should attempt to play, with no guarantees there won't be a COVID-19 flare-up among teams and cancel some of the proposed games. 

Do Pac-12 football teams try to push forward with six or seven games in the coming weeks? 

Considering the nearly two-dozen postponements or cancellations nationwide -- Houston has had four games scrapped because of the virus and still hasn't played -- the conference might aim for the higher amount.

If a positive vote goes through, teams could begin practicing immediately. Husky football players are just coming out of a week of self-quarantining after returning from a break.

