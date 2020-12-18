Pandemic Ends UW Football Season — No Bowl for First Time in 11 Years

The Huskies, after having all offensive linemen become unavailable, didn't have enough time to get ready for the postseason.

Pandemic 1, the University of Washington football team 0.

Settling for an abbreviated four-game season, the school announced on Friday the Huskies would not pursue a bowl game later this month because of ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program.

This marks the first time in 11 seasons the UW won't play in the postseason, since Steve Sarkisian's first team in 2009 finished 5-7 and wasn't eligible.

"The last 10 days we have made every effort, including pausing all football-related activities and continued aggressive testing protocols, to be able to have our team ready to return to the field," athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. "However, with the number of positive cases, specifically at the offensive-line position, we will not have a team ready for competition due to our comprehensive return to play medical protocols."

Husky coach Jimmy Lake, in announcing the UW pullout from the Pac-12 championship game earlier in the week, had lobbied loudly for his team to regain its health and play in a bowl game.

The Alamo Bowl or the Armed Forces Bowl, both in Texas, seemed the most likely destination had the team been able to receive an invitation.

It's moot now.

The Huskies finish 3-1 after beating Oregon State, Arizona and Utah, and losing to Stanford, in games all played at home.

Match-ups at California, in the Apple Cup at Washington State, at Oregon and a Pac-12 title game appearance at USC were each scrapped because of the Huskies or the opponent being unable to play because of the virus.

This marks the fewest number of football games played by the UW in a season since World War II, when Ralph Welch's team won four regular-season games and lost to USC in the Rose Bowl.

The Huskies have battled a COVID-19 outbreak on the team for three weeks that only escalated. After finding singular, isolated cases before the Utah and Stanford games, the team had several players test positive last week and force the cancellation of a road game at Oregon and Friday night's Pac-12 title game against USC.

No offensive lineman, of which there are 20 scholarship and walk-on players on the roster, were available to play in the recent games.

"This is disappointing for everyone within our program and all of Husky Nation, but this is the right decision to make to protect the health and safety of our players, which is always our greatest priority," Lake said. "Our guys have given up so much this season, and I would like to thank them for how they have handled everything."

There already was a sense of finality hanging over the Husky football season after reserve sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon and reserve senior wide receiver Jordan Chin announced this week they were entering the transfer portal.

Husky team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said the pandemic just made a postseason football game unattainable.

"Due to our thorough return to play policy, we would have not been able to have a team that was ready to return to practice and safely prepare for and compete in a bowl game," Harmon said. "Despite the aggressive protocols we created and implemented at the onset of the season, and have strictly adhered to throughout the year, we still found ourselves in this position due to the power of this virus.”

