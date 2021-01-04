Paopao, Former UW Tight-Ends Coach, Expected to Join Arizona's New Staff

Ex-Husky assistant coach worked for Steve Sarkisian and Chris Petersen, but wasn't retained by Jimmy Lake.

Jordan Paopao, former University of Washington tight-ends coach, is expected to join Jedd Fisch's new Arizona coaching staff, which is slowly taking shape with some interesting hires.

Paopao spent nine seasons with the Huskies as a graduate assistant or a tight-ends coach (2012-19), working for Steve Sarkisian and Chris Petersen, until he was let go by Jimmy Lake following the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. No reason was given for the disconnect, which also included UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

This past season, Paopao served as the tight-ends coach with UNLV, which went 0-6 under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo, a former Oregon offensive coordinator.

He now lands at Arizona, which suffered through an ugly 0-5 season and has lost 12 consecutive games over two seasons, leading to the firing of coach Kevin Sumlin. Among the setbacks was a 44-27 defeat to Washington that wasn't nearly that close.

The Wildcats program has had several players enter the transfer portal, including quarterback Grant Gunnell, a promising 6-foot-6, 227-pound sophomore who will play next season for Memphis.

Enter Fisch, who comes to Tucson after serving as the New England Patriots' quarterback coach for Bill Belichick and whose credentials have made him a controversial hire among the Arizona faithful.

He's not been a head coach before.

Fisch previously turned up in the Pac-12 as an offensive coordinator at UCLA and was the interim coach in 2017 when the Bruins fired Jim Mora, the former UW linebacker and Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons head coach.

Paopao will join a staff that includes two of the more illustrious former Wildcats players in Ricky Nunley and Chuck Cecil, who will serve as defensive-line and defensive-backs coaches, respectively.

At the UW, Paopao had the luxury of working with several tight ends who were headed for the NFL, including Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Darrell Daniels, Drew Sample, Will Dissly and Hunter Bryant, plus current All-American candidate Cade Otton.

The Huskies and Arizona are scheduled to meet next fall in Tucson, but a date hasn't been finalized.

