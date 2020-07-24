HuskyMaven
Part 1: Kaila Olin on College Football Rule Changes

Kaila Olin

Rules change in college football every year, some for the better, such as a fair catch on kickoffs. And then there are some we may not agree with, such as celebration penalties. 

Knowing rule changes ahead of the first game can help with any confusion or give you a reason to yell at the officials.

Changes range from pre-game warmup requirements to even a new one called the Nick Saban Rule. Below is a list of all rule changes. Yet in this video, I’ll only be covering the first six. The remaining six will come in another segment.

1. Certain ejected players allowed on sidelines

2. New penalties requiring ejection

3. New pregame warm-up requirements

4. Relaxing the defensive substitution rule

5. Protection for long snappers

6. Limiting duplicate numbers

7. Penalty carry-overs

8. Extended jurisdiction for officials

9. The Nick Saban rule
10. Replay reviews shortened

11. New number allowed on jersey

12. Uniform violations

