Pence, Commissioners Meet to Explore Ways to Hold College Football Season

Dan Raley

Husky Stadium turns 100 years old this fall.

With the 2012 season the lone exception, when it was closed for a remodel, the facility has supplied Seattle with the grand tradition of college football every year in the most scenic setting found anywhere. 

So it is with great consternation among University of Washington football fans that the upcoming season, just four and a half months away, could be canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

If that happens, it won't be because people didn't do everything they could to preserve the games at Husky Stadium and elsewhere around the country.

On Wednesday, 10 college commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick held a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence for the purpose of trying to save the college football season, Sports Illustrated learned from people who were privy to the exchange. 

While nothing substantive took place, the fact that all of these people were sharing their opinions and concerns over the 2020 college football season was a good thing.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of S-I have a story on this development with the White House right here. 

A certain amount of optimism was expressed by all who attended the call for overcoming the serious health obstacles that has spared no one globally and for providing a safe environment for everyone involved in the NCAA football games.

"It was nothing earth-shattering, but I'd call it an excellent call," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. "He reached out. We appreciate that. He respects the value of college sports."

Pence thanked the college officials for adhering to strictly to the virus-preventing guidelines put in place. The group agreed to hold another meeting within the next 30 days.

