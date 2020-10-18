WATCH: Husky Maven Podcast Addresses New Defensive Leaders, Coaching Insecurity

Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike were key components to a Pac-12 North title run by the University of Washington football team until they opted out of the coming season.

Other than returning cornerback Elijah Molden, who is the most important defensive player now?

Is there a Husky assistant coach on the hot seat?

On Second Thought, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss these issues.

Who are the new stars on defense?

There are plenty of names to throw around: Tuli Letuligasanoa, Sam Taimani, and Jacob Bandes on the defensive line, and Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie along the back end.

And is there a coach who needs to prove himself this season?

Check out our podcast.