SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

WATCH: Husky Maven Podcast Addresses New Defensive Leaders, Coaching Insecurity

Mike Martin

Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike were key components to a Pac-12 North title run by the University of Washington football team until they opted out of the coming season. 

Other than returning cornerback Elijah Molden, who is the most important defensive player now? 

Is there a Husky assistant coach on the hot seat?

On Second Thought, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss these issues.

Who are the new stars on defense?

There are plenty of names to throw around: Tuli Letuligasanoa, Sam Taimani, and Jacob Bandes on the defensive line, and Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie along the back end.

And is there a coach who needs to prove himself this season?

Check out our podcast. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Shared in the National Championship Rewards

The former University of Washington offensive coordinator took a midseason beating but he was there to see the Huskies run the table for a title.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Huskies Hold Saturday Scrimmage, No Word How Well It Went

Freshman tight end catches short touchdown pass from new quarterback during weekend competition.

Dan Raley

All Eyes Are on the Quarterback Battle: Who Will Lead the Huskies?

The University of Washington hasn't had a wide-open quarterback competition since 2014. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at the many candidates seeking the job now.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

The broadcaster joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin on On Second Thought as they look at the Washington Huskies football schedule. Will the California or Oregon game be Washington's toughest?

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Experienced a Painful and Emotional UW Return

After taking the Toledo head-coaching job, the former Husky offensive coordinator learned the MAC school had scheduled Washington and he couldn't believe it.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

With Philip Rivers Stumbling, Guess Whose Name Came Up?

The Colts, of course, have a former University of Washington quarterback on the roster with a big arm people would like to see.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel's Return Fired Up Billy Joe Hobert

The former University of Washington quarterback remembered something that was said the year before that irked him entering the Toledo game.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

JT Tuimoloau's 5-Star Work Ethic Separates Him from the Pack

There is no shortage of high school football players that are 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. What separates SI All-American JT Tuimoloau from the rest of the players in the country is his work-ethic.

Mike Martin

Jack Westover Is a Money Player Now — Huskies Put Him on Scholarship

Former walk-on tight end has been rewarded with financial aid following a highly productive redshirt freshman season in 2019.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

UW Quarterbacks Go Under the Microscope Even More in Saturday Scrimmage

The four starting candidates will feel real decision-making pressure for the first time in the game-like weekend practice.

Dan Raley