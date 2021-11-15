Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches: Another Look at the Husky Loss to ASU

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller offer their insights on the UW's 35-30 setback.
    Author:

    The scene around Montlake for the past week was tumultuous to say the least as the University of Washington football team dealt with the firing of coach Jimmy Lake, the dismissal of offensive coordinator John Donovan and a 35-30 loss at home to Arizona State.

    The Huskies took the field on Saturday with an interim coach in Bob Gregory and a new offensive coordinator in Junior Adams. 

    The energy around the Husky sideline seemed more alive than it had been all season, with players revved up and ready to let out their pent-up emotions against the visiting Sun Devils. 

    The offense looked more efficient than it had all season by marching down the field twice for touchdowns on their the first two series that put Washington up 14-0. The creativity and the balanced attack were new features.

    Read More

    The coaching staff split the quarterback duties between starter Dylan Morris and true freshman Sam Huard, sending the youngster in to begin first-half possessions from the Husky 5 and 10. 

    However, the second half once more exposed many of the issues that have plagued this Husky team. It wore down and the defense surrendered a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter. 

    Arizona State took the lead for the first time inside the final two minutes and scored twice, with Morris throwing a pick-6 that put the game out of reach for the Huskies, who scored again right before the end.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the good and the bad from the ASU loss.

    asu review
    Football

    4th and Inches: Another Look at the Husky Loss to ASU

    15 seconds ago
    Sam Huard pulled three series against Arizona State.
    Football

    Amid Huge Change for UW Football, It's Time to Start Sam Huard

    3 hours ago
    The UW women's team is 2-0 after beating Northern Arizona.
    Basketball

    UW Women Beat Northern Arizona for 2-0 Start for Langley

    16 hours ago
    UW athletic director Jen Cohen fired football coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday.
    Football

    Cohen Said She Lost Confidence in Lake, Owns the Coaching Hire

    18 hours ago
    Bob Gregory hugs an ASU coaching peer.
    Football

    Jen Cohen's Statement on the Jimmy Lake Firing

    22 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake watches the game action amid his staffers.
    Football

    Lake Becomes Tragic Figure in Husky Football Annals, Dismissed for Missteps

    16 hours ago
    Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) and Bralen Trice corner ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
    Football

    Huskies Have Been Stuck in Rush-Hour Traffic, and It's Maddening

    23 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake and the UW should part ways on Sunday.
    Football

    Lake Would Be First UW Head Coach Fired in 13 Years

    Nov 14, 2021