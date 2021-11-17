Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches: Lake Review and Colorado Preview

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller offer insights on the Husky coaching change and the next game.
    Author:

    With two weeks left in the season, the Washington Huskies did something that had not happened before — fired a coach and not let him finish the season.

    Jimmy Lake is out, Bob Gregory is in for the remainder. 

    With so much turmoil surrounding the program, the Huskies are now tasked with trying to make something good happen, such as winning the next two games against Colorado and Washington State to earn a bowl bid. At 4-6, they travel to face the Buffaloes and host the Apple Cup the day after Thanksgiving.

    The Huskies come off a 35-30 defeat where they went ahead 14-0 and took a 24-14 advantage in the fourth quarter, only to deal with many of the same issues that have plagued this team all season. Namely stopping the run. 

    Once again the Huskies lost while giving up less fewer 100 yards through the air, with Arizona State seeing no need to pass.

    Read More

    Next up is Colorado.

    After a surprise year in 2020 that brought a second-place finish in the South Division, the Buffaloes changed coaches and have taken a significant step back. 

    After a weekend loss to UCLA, the Buffaloes sit at 3-7 with little to play for as they await this weekend's game. However, they did upset the Huskies 20-14 the last time these teams played in Boulder, Colorado, and a repeat outcome would give Karl Dorrell's program a rebuilding boost.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the coaching change and preview the matchup with the Buffaloes.

    zoom_0
    Football

    4th and Inches: Lake Review and Colorado Preview

    1 minute ago
    Steve Sarkisian and Matt Campbell do the customary handshake.
    Football

    Why Matt Campbell Makes Sense and No Sense as the Next Husky Coach

    3 hours ago
    Bob Gregory tries to be encouraging as the UW interim coach.
    Football

    As Lameduck Coaches, Gregory and the Others Have to Stay Strong for the Huskies

    5 hours ago
    Maurice Heims and his dad reunite after two years.
    Football

    Husky Freshman Maurice Heims Has Dad Moment After Losing His Coach

    6 hours ago
    Jimmy Lake advises Bookie Radley-Hiles and MJ Tafisi during the Cal game.
    Football

    Jimmy Lake Tweets Out a Personal Message, Draws Positive Response

    20 hours ago
    Marques Tuiasosopo holds up the Fight Hunger Bowl trophy, surrounded by Bishop Sankey (25) and Hau'oli Kikiha (8).
    Football

    Reasons Why and Why Not to Hire Tuiasosopo as UW Football Coach

    Nov 16, 2021
    Jimmy Lake on the sideline.
    Football

    Jimmy Lake's Playful but Prophetic Comment

    Nov 16, 2021
    The UW and Texas Southern warm up at Alaska Airlines Arena.
    Basketball

    Nobody Saw it, But Huskies Hold Off Texas Southern

    Nov 16, 2021