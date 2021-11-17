With two weeks left in the season, the Washington Huskies did something that had not happened before — fired a coach and not let him finish the season.

Jimmy Lake is out, Bob Gregory is in for the remainder.

With so much turmoil surrounding the program, the Huskies are now tasked with trying to make something good happen, such as winning the next two games against Colorado and Washington State to earn a bowl bid. At 4-6, they travel to face the Buffaloes and host the Apple Cup the day after Thanksgiving.

The Huskies come off a 35-30 defeat where they went ahead 14-0 and took a 24-14 advantage in the fourth quarter, only to deal with many of the same issues that have plagued this team all season. Namely stopping the run.

Once again the Huskies lost while giving up less fewer 100 yards through the air, with Arizona State seeing no need to pass.

Next up is Colorado.

After a surprise year in 2020 that brought a second-place finish in the South Division, the Buffaloes changed coaches and have taken a significant step back.

After a weekend loss to UCLA, the Buffaloes sit at 3-7 with little to play for as they await this weekend's game. However, they did upset the Huskies 20-14 the last time these teams played in Boulder, Colorado, and a repeat outcome would give Karl Dorrell's program a rebuilding boost.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the coaching change and preview the matchup with the Buffaloes.