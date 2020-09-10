Power 5 Teams Push Forward with FB Openers while UW, Pac-12 remain idle

Power 5 college football teams test the COVID-19 parameters by taking on a first full weekend of games, limiting fan gatherings and hoping to get through it all as healthy as they can.

While the Big 12 and ACC conferences cautiously open their seasons, the Pac-12 and Big Ten remain tethered to the sidelines, adhering to a pandemic pause that calls for no football this fall because of virus concerns.

Of the schools pressing forward, Oklahoma says it will no longer report positive COVID-19 cases coming from inside its football program after doing so for months with transparency.

What changed? Well, the season is here.

The Big 12 school will now treat this information as proprietary as a football playbook, as if there is some sort of competitive advantage to be gained. Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde addresses the Sooners' decision in the accompanying video.

For the past three months, the University of Washington has regularly issued testing numbers for its athletes, but it doesn't identify the individuals or the sports involved of those found positive for COVID-19.

The UW reported this week that it has put 358 athletes through testing and currently has zero active positive cases. Since testing began on June 15, the school has administered 1,513 PCR tests and reported 15 total positive athletes, a spokesman said.

A source, who asked not to be identified, said Husky football players represent a third of the UW's previous active cases for the virus.

Around the country, a number of games have been postponed because of outbreaks on campus. Louisiana Tech reportedly has nearly four-dozen players showing positive for COVID-19 after they sheltered from Hurricane Laura. Tech has since postponed its weekend game at Baylor.

Amid the viral spikes and the game postponements, more college football followers, such as national writer Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, are questioning whether it's right or wrong to be playing games during a pandemic.

Seventy-six teams are attempting to push forward with fall schedules while 54, including Washington, remain idle. Mandel's quandary on the hotly debated issue appeared in the following tweet:

This is now the fifth postponed game this weekend, including three in the Big 12 alone. Are we sure the B1G and Pac are the crazy ones in all this?

Others, such as former Husky defensive lineman Jordan Reffert, remain loudly vocal that not playing college football games is a big mistake, even calling out Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott on this.

Pac-12 leaders voted 12-0 to postpone all athletic fall competition, including football, to Jan. 1 at the earliest and have held firm on that. The Big Ten, which had an 11-3 vote to shelve games, has begun to explore a possible fall return.

A pall fell over college football this week with the tragic news that Jamain Stephens, a defensive lineman from Division II California University of Pennsylvania, had died at age 20. His cause of death hasn't been determined, though complications from COVID-19 have not been ruled out.

Stephens is the son of a former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman of the same name who was a first-round NFL draft pick out of North Carolina A & T.

Husky Stadium again will be empty and silent this weekend. The UW was supposed to host Sacramento State in what would have been its second football game of the season.

