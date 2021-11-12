Power Rankings Show Slight Uptick for Huskies in Tough Week

The University of Washington football team is reeling from Jimmy Lake's coaching suspension and potential dismissal. This coming after two-year Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan was shown the door.

All of this comes heaped on five losses in nine games, which began with the still inexplicable 13-7 upset to Montana, widely considered the worst loss in 132 seasons of Husky football.

But there is calming news — the Huskies actually improved this week in Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 power rankings, going from tied for seventh to seventh by themselves.

They can credit the ineptitude of the rest of the conference for their rise, which otherwise is giving parity a bad name. Consider everyone except Oregon has three losses or more heading into Week 11 of the schedule, which has Arizona State (6-3 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) visiting the UW (4-5, 3-3).

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 8-1, 5-1 . . . 72 points

2. Utah 6-3, 5-1 . . . 66

3 tie. Arizona State 6-3, 4-2 . . . 57

3 tie. Washington State 5-4, 4-2 . . . 57

5. UCLA 5-4, 3-3 . . . 46

6. Oregon State 5-4, 3-3 . . . 43

7. Washington 4-5, 3-3 . . . 33

8. USC 4-5, 3-4 . . . 29

9. Colorado 3-6, 2-4 . . . 26

10. Stanford 3-6, 2-5 . . . 18

11. Cal 3-6, 2-4 . . . 14

12. Arizona 1-8, 1-5 . . . 10



DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal.

Comment: The Sun Devils bounced back in solid fashion against USC, although there is plenty that needs fixed moving forward. I’m not willing to rank ASU ahead of WSU, and Arizona finally moves out of the 12 spot thanks to their win over Cal.



JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona.

Comment: I'm counting on Washington State to shake things up by beating Oregon on Saturday, and I don't really count Arizona's win over a team that only vaguely resembled Cal. The Wildcats are still on a losing streak as far as I'm concerned.



MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona.

Comment: Utah looks like a scarier matchup every week, this time after beating the brakes off of Stanford. Colorado still has some fight left in them despite an ugly record and Arizona finally gets a win after two years. Good for Jedd Fisch. All eyes will be on Oregon vs. Washington State in a huge matchup that comes following a bye for Jake Dickert’s squad.



SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington; 7. Oregon State; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona.

Comment: The fact that UCLA improved its relative standing in the conference without taking a snap just goes to show how self-destructive the Pac-12 is, and how nearly every team is a pretender at this point. The bottom four teams are all dumpster fires, and yet teams in the middle of the pack continue to lose to them. Utah and Oregon are all the Pac-12’s got at this point, and even they are far from infallible.



CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal.

Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle against Pac-12 opponents, and with three games left on their schedule the question remains can they become bowl game eligible. Their upcoming contest against the Cal Bears should be a winnable one, but BYU and UCLA both present some challenges. Sitting at 4-5 heading into week 11, there is no doubt the Trojans' have struggled to live up to their pre-season expectations.



DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford.

Comment: Oregon won in Columbus. Won in a monsoon. Will win the conference. The Ducks were so much better than Washington it was indefensible. But that's all the Pac-12's got. Outside of Eugene, it's a little embarrassing.

