4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the California Golden Bears

Trevor Mueller

California coach Justin Wilcox used to work at Washington. Learned under Chris Petersen. Showed the Huskies he was playing attention. 

After the UW dismantled the Golden Bears in 2017 to the tune of 38-7, Cal won the last two in ugly fashion. 

Under Wilcox, the Bears steadily have become a more defensive-focused team, which was a welcome sight following the Sonny Dykes era of high-scoring offenses and poor defenses.

Jake Curtis, who covers the Golden Bears for Sports Illustrated's CalSportsReport, expects the program to take another step toward and compete for a North championship this season. 

Football

Taking a Deep Dive into Jimmy Lake's First Husky Depth Chart

Questions and observations abound over the new University of Washington coach's initial two-deep lineups released in advance of the opener at Cal.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

UW-Cal Opener on Saturday in Jeopardy After Bears Report Positive Player Test

Officials from both schools are talking and trying figure out what to do next as the Berkeley team deals with the virus.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Lake Says UW-Cal Game is On and Within an Hour Pac-12 Cancels It

A Golden Bears player tested positive for COVID-19, creating uncertainty around the Huskies' season opener.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Gambling UW Defense Made Sun Devils Unrecognizable

The Huskies used to thrive on being bold and fearless. They brought everyone on the blitz at times. All 11 guys.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

2019 Game Recap: California Did Everything Right to Pull Husky Upset

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin breaks down what went down the last time the Huskies and the Golden Bears met.

Kaila Olin

UW's Molden, Kirkland Named to Preseason First-Team All-Pac-12 Team

Seven Huskies in all received some sort of recognition in the media voting, with the senior cornerback leading all players in the first-team balloting.

Dan Raley

Who Let the Words Out? Redman Draws Rare Husky Preseason Praise

The University of Washington's new offensive coordinator John Donovan broke protocol. He unleashed a bunch of compliments for the freshman tight end.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Baseball Team Stops Offseason Workouts as UW Reports COVID Uptick

School officials revealed nine positive cases among Husky athletes, but none appear to be football players.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Stanford Cardinal

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller speaks with Jacob Rayburn of Rivals about the Stanford football program.

Trevor Mueller

Road to 1991 Perfection: Talk Was Never Cheap with These Huskies

Hillary Butler and Andy Mason were ahead of their time as memorable interviews for the UW's national championship team.

Dan Raley