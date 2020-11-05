4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the California Golden Bears

California coach Justin Wilcox used to work at Washington. Learned under Chris Petersen. Showed the Huskies he was playing attention.

After the UW dismantled the Golden Bears in 2017 to the tune of 38-7, Cal won the last two in ugly fashion.

Under Wilcox, the Bears steadily have become a more defensive-focused team, which was a welcome sight following the Sonny Dykes era of high-scoring offenses and poor defenses.

Jake Curtis, who covers the Golden Bears for Sports Illustrated's CalSportsReport, expects the program to take another step toward and compete for a North championship this season.