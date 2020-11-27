Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
4th and Inches Pod: Previewing Utah Through Walter Bailey's Eyes

Legendary Husky cornerback Walter Bailey joins Trevor Mueller to preview the Huskies' Saturday matchup with the Utah Utes.
Walter Bailey, a playmaking cornerback for the University of Washington's 1991 national championship team, joins Trevor Mueller to preview the Huskies' matchup with the Utah Utes.

After finally getting a game played, Utah looks to clean up its miscues from its 33-17 loss to the USC Trojans last Saturday night.

On the other hand, Washington hopes to build on its dominant 44-27 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

Playing each other following game cancellations, including the Apple Cup, the Huskies and the Utes will square off in Husky Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., this after a time change.

