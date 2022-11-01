Here's the Most Competitive Position on the UW Football Team

Wayne Tualapapa has been the University of Washington's No. 1 running back, but he's more like a starting pitcher in a baseball rotation. The coaching staff wants to get at least five innings out of him if possible and then turn the game over to closer Cameron Davis.

In the 28-21 victory over California, Taulapapa didn't have it on that night in the Bay Area. He had trouble getting out of the first half, dropping three passes from Michael Penix Jr. He didn't appear on offense after the opening series of the second half.

Davis was summoned from the Husky bullpen to carry the rushing load, packing the ball 13 times for 46 yards and a 6-yard touchdown run.

In what might be the most competitive position on this UW football team, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff simply looks for the guy who's making things happen. Lately, it's been Davis, who leads the Pac-12 in touchdowns scored with 10.

“It just seemed to be more CD’s night than Wayne — he got the hot hand," DeBoer said. "Those two guys, whoever starts, it’s more about how are we going to play those two and start with those two guys together at the running back spot. Wayne usually gets us off to a good, solid start. He’s consistent and it just wasn’t his night early on against Cal."

Taulapapa, who had just four rushes for 25 yards, was like the Mariners' Marco Gonzales, often solid unable to get into his normal rhythm.

Enter the 6-foot, 208-pound Davis, a sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, California, who's gaining more and more favor with DeBoer's stuff.

"CD doing a great job," DeBoer said. "He’s probably our most explosive guy and doing things in the red zone. He’s got more opportunities, but he’s certainly finding his way to get in there and he keeps growing his game, too."

With Richard Newton, Sam Adams II and Will Nixon all earning the trust of the coaching staff, players simply won't stay on the field long if they're not up to their best.

"So it’s even more competitive now," DeBoer said. "It was headed that way and, then after the ASU game we lost some guys there, [and we're] getting back to where we were going into that week, so it’s super-competitive."

On the outside looking in are New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas and redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday, who haven't been able to enter the serious fray of sharing snaps or get on the field at all this season. A sophomore now, Dumas led his Mountain West team in rushing (658 yards) last season, while Sunday drew nearly a dozen UW snaps for Jimmy Lake's 2021 team.

Yet they learn and watch now, and they've dealt with minor injuries, according to their coach.

"It comes to a point where there’s just so many guys that it’s hard to, right?' " DeBoer said. "If you’re beyond number three or four it’s hard to get in there. Those guys, they’re doing a great job. They’re developing."

Meantime, Taulapapa takes the mound again on Friday night against Oregon State with Davis in the bullpen always ready to go.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3