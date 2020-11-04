Who Let the Words Out? Redman Draws Rare Husky Preseason Praise

The University of Washington football camp has been noticeable for its lack of player hyperbole.

Jimmy Lake and his staff so far have been reluctant to engage in any excessive praise for any particular individual over the past month, not only shielding the month-long quarterback progression from everyone but sticking to fairly bland assessments of all players.

It's been strictly coaching speak about knowing the system, putting in the effort and playing tough and physical. Yada, yada, yada.

This has been the case especially with the new freshmen. Many of them arrived with huge reputations. You wouldn't know it from the information blackout surrounding immediate impressions.

Well, three days before the season opener at California, finally there's a crack in the keep-it-close-to-the-vest armor. There's been a leak.

It appears Mark Redman is going to be great.

Offensive coordinator John Donovan broke from the party line and didn't hold back on his complimentary feedback for this first-year tight end, a 6-foot-6, 245-pounder from Newport Beach, California.

Redman currently stands third on the depth chart at his position, lining up behind senior Cade Otton and sophomore Jack Westover, and ranking ahead of promising sophomore Devin Culp.

He's one of just three freshman to turn up on the depth chart made available this week, with wide receiver Jalen McMillan and outside linebacker Sav'ell Smalls the others and listed as back-ups.

"For a true freshman, he's done pretty darn good job," Donovan said of Redman. "He really has."

Any particulars to share?

Plenty.

"He's a big kid, smart, he's physical, good athlete, can run," Donovan said. "He's going to be a heckuva player here. And he's shown enough now for us to be excited about him."

Anything else?

"If he's going to play," Donovan said of this season, "we've got no problem with that."

Well now.

