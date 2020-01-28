HuskyMaven
Stanford QB Grad Transfer Reportedly Visting UW

Dan Raley

The Washington football coaching staff apparently is considering all options for replacing NFL-bound quarterback Jacob Eason, a position that could determine whether the Huskies are good or great next season. 

K.J. Costello, according to a Seattle Times report, is visiting the UW on Tuesday as a graduate transfer seeking a new quarterback home. 

He is the second experienced signal caller in the NCAA transfer portal publicly linked to the Huskies, joining Wake Forest's Jamie Newman, who ended up choosing Georgia after mentioning the UW was on his list.

Costello comes off an injury-filled season, as shown in the accompanying photo of him running onto the field for Stanford Senior Day ceremonites in street clothes.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Costello, a native Californian who threw for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns for the Cardinal, played twice against the Huskies, splitting those games. 

In 2018, he completed 29 of 43 passes for 347 yards and 2 scores in a 27-23 loss to the Huskies. The year before, he hit on 16 of 27 passes for 211 yards in a 30-22 win over the UW.

Whether Costello signs on with the Huskies or not, the other quarterbacks on the roster -- sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Ethan Garbers -- have to feel a little uneasy or even betrayed by the news the staff apparently is considering adding a one-year veteran QB. Simon is shown in the post-Apple Cup video. 

Coach Jimmy Lake, in a recent KJR radio segment, noted how two transfers in 2019 left "a huge gaping hole" at the position, possibly necessitating the pursuit of another quarterback. 

The Huskies last year lost Jake Haener to Fresno State, which has undergone a coaching change since he arrived, and Colson Yankoff to UCLA.

Spring football practice begins in a little over a month.

Have an opinion on the Huskies turning to a QB grad transfer? Weigh in at the bottom of this story. 

