4th and Inches Podcast: Reviewing the Historic Comeback against Utah

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down Washington's 24-21 victory over the Utah Utes.
The University of Washington football team made history on Saturday, completing the program's biggest comeback in 32 seasons, turning a 21-0 deficit into a 24-21 victory over the Utah Utes on Saturday night. 

Washington hadn't reversed things on this magnitude since overcoming a 27-3 deficit against the California Bears and winning 28-27 at Husky Stadium in 1988.

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down what happened.   

