Ryan Bowman Latest Husky Lost for the Season, Ending Impactful Career

Ryan Bowman showed up this season with massive shoulders, bigger than anyone else's on the University of Washington football team, seemingly indestructible appendages.

Yet in his sixth season as a Husky edge rusher, the wear and tear finally caught up the 6-foot, 280-pound player from Bellevue, Washington, whose collegiate career was ended by a shoulder or upper-arm injury suffered in a 21-16 victory over Arizona on October 22 in Tucson.

On Monday morning, Husky coach Jimmy Lake made the somber disclosure at his regular media briefing that he had no longer had the services of Bowman, who was having surgery the same day — the third Husky lost for the season over the past two weeks.

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and running back Richard Newton, both previous starters, met a similar football fate. The difference is, those two will return.

For the stocky Bowman, this marked the end of a highly determined UW career to be admired. Joining his older brother Shane, who was a scholarship defensive tackle on the team, he worked his way from a non-scholarship player to a 2019 second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

"He's been a tremendous Dawg," Lake said. "He came to us as a walk-on and climbed the depth chart with his work ethic. [With] his toughness, he represents everything we try to make our Dawgs to be."

Bowman checks out of the college landscape after appearing in 49 Husky games and chalking up 124 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, of which 13 were sacks. He also forced four fumbles and intercepted a pass.

It's unfortunate irony that he played just a pair of games as the starter opposite first-team All-Pac-12 edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, the playmaking sophomore from Pearl City, Hawaii. They were together as first-teamers in 2020 only against Oregon State and Arizona before Bowman missed the rest of the short season for COVID-19 reasons.

ZTF next ruptured his Achilles heel during a spring football practice and had surgery, leading to Bowman, who always says exactly what he feels, to make the following sympathetic observation:

"It's just sad. You hate to see things like that happen, especially to a dude who just loves the game of football and to know that for the remainder of these practices I don't get to have him on the field opposite me."

ZTF, who last weekend returned to the starting lineup without Bowman around to welcome him back, now can say something respectfully similar about his former running mate.

