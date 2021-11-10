When Push Came to Shove, UW's Scott Huff Was Nearby But Never Saw It

Once the football changes hands, the chaotic scene along the University of Washington sideline is not unlike that of a New York subway stop, where everyone is quickly loading and unloading.

People squeeze past each other. You can't really see anything, you're just trying to get to your next destination.

This is what Husky offensive-line coach Scott Huff experienced late Saturday afternoon as the staffer closest to the Jimmy Lake shove that was seen across America and rocked college football.

Unlike those at home, Huff was so busy entrusted with getting the Husky offense on to the field in expedient fashion following the kickoff return, he had no idea anything was remiss in the 26-16 loss to Oregon.

He never saw Lake come streaking down the crowded sideline at Husky Stadium and confront walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai in such a manner that the second-year head coach now appears on the verge of losing his coveted job.

Not only did Huff not witness any of the activity that took place nearby, he wasn't involved in any discussion about it. In fact, he went overnight without knowing that his own world was about to be turned upside down.

"I think it was maybe Sunday," Huff said of the Lake incident, which he termed unfortunate. "Obviously, I found out in a Monday morning meeting with Jen."

He was referring to UW athletic director Jen Cohen, who fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday after the Husky offense turned in yet one more tepid performance and then on Monday suspended Lake for a week, which includes this Saturday's Arizona State game.

For the veteran line coach, he's spent all season trying to get his underperforming line back on track. His blanket answer has been that his guys are inconsistent, with a minor breakdown capable of blowing up an entire play. There's been no easy fix.

Huff mentioned how he's had no qualms tinkering with the left guard and right tackle positions, creating two-man competitions that have lasted well into the season, thinking he'll continue to treat his line that way.

Sophomore Ulumoo Ale, injured to begin the season, has reclaimed the guard spot for the past four games after sitting out in favor of redshirt freshman Julius Buelow. Sophomore Matteo Mele has forced fellow sophomore Vic Curne to share the tackle spot.

While Huff was jovial enough, it's got to be in the back of the assistant coach's mind and everyone else's that his job likely is coming to an end if Lake is ousted as expected.

That his relationships with these players he's spent up to six years coaching will end.

That his backyard barbecues with the Husky big guys will also come to a close.

That he just may have to sell his house and seek another job somewhere far across the country.

Yet Huff's primary focus is on Arizona State, which he said presents an NFL-style defense with plenty of depth up front. This is unlike Stanford, which got beat up by the Huskies and lost to them 20-13 two weeks ago and then got pounded by Utah 52-7 as a result of its short-handedness.

While there is turmoil around him, Huff was in such remarkably good spirits on Wednesday as he met with the media, he closed out his interview session by enthusiastically announcing that he had worn sunglasses to practice that morning.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven