Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings, See Who's Where

The Huskies played one of the most complete three quarters in recent memory. Was it enough to move them into the top spot over Oregon?

For the first three quarters the Huskies dominated the Arizona Wildcats. Utah lost to USC, while Oregon survived a scare against UCLA. In all, that brought some movement it the Pac-12 Power Rankings for Week 3, according to college football analyst Andrew Percival.

The Utes' opening loss dropped them three spots to No. 5. Utah's slide enabled Washington, USC and ASU to move up one spot each. Cal and Stanford swapped spots with each other.

Oregon State, despite beating Cal remained at the bottom of the rankings.

Pac-12 Power Rankings:

Oregon Washington USC Arizona State Utah UCLA Washington State Colorado Stanford California Arizona Oregon State

Additionally, analyst Andrew Percival has established the following tiers.

1. Oregon

2. Washington, USC

3. Arizona State, Utah, UCLA

4. WSU, Colorado

5. Stanford, Cal

6. Arizona, Oregon State