Senior Bowl Beckons Host of Husky Seniors, But They Might Have a Conflict

The Reese's Senior Bowl — the place for draft-eligible college football players to audition in front of NFL scouts — plays out on Saturday, January 30, in Mobile, Alabama, and six University of Washington seniors are among 250 on a pre-watch list for invitations.

Oops.

The Huskies might have a restart game that day.

With the Pac-12 Conference adhering to a pandemic postponement of the fall regular-season schedule, and possibly pushing games into January, the potential remains for a lot of uncomfortable football overlap.

Husky seniors singled out for possible Senior Bowl involvement are defensive end Ryan Bowman, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, cornerback Elijah Molden, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, cornerback Keith Taylor and offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg.

All but Molden and Onwuzurike might consider Senior Bowl exposure a career necessity, putting a lot more NFL eyes on them over a week's time of organized drills and careful measurements. The teams are coached by NFL personnel and more than 900 accredited scouts attended the most recent talent showcase.

The Pac-12, however, has delayed all football games until January 1 at the earliest, which means Washington and the rest of the conference, pandemic-permitting, will be in full throttle that month to get back on the field.

Pandemic-permitting, January 30 could even be the midway point of an abbreviated conference schedule, with the UW engaging in some sort of football competition and partial fan involvement at Husky Stadium or Autzen Stadium or somewhere else that day.

Molden and Onwuzurike, regarded as high NFL draft choices, couldn't be faulted if they skipped everything — the Senior Bowl, a Husky winter restart — just to get ready for the NFL draft. Whenever that might be.

However, Taylor, as a tall cornerback playing in the shadow of Molden and others, needs more exposure to build pro interest in him. Wattenberg is a four-year UW starter-to-be but he hasn't received any Pac-12 honors yet, so he needs whatever NFL attention he can generate.

Bowman, while a guy with a lot of UW defensive stats, is undersized for the pros at 6-foot and 280 pounds, and the Senior Bowl would stand to benefit him. He could show the scouts how he compensates for his lack of height.

Bronson might be the guy who needs the Senior Bowl the most. Entering his sixth season of college football and second year as a starter, the 6-3, 298-pound lineman might be that NFL hidden talent who just needs a little more platform to show what he's got.

He's not easily found on the Husky roster either. Both Bronson and Onwuzurike have changed their Husky jersey numbers to lower digits in recent weeks. Bronson wears No. 11 now, instead of 90, and Onwuzurike has gone from No. 95 to 9.

A year ago, the Huskies sent just one player to the Senior Bowl in center Nick Harris. Offensive tackle Trey Adams also received an invite to the Alabama showcase, which will be broadcast on the NFL Network, but he didn't go because of a hamstring injury.

Harris got drafted, Adams didn't.

