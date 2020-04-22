Seven on the Clock: Where Will These Huskies End Up in Draft?

Unless someone is secretly enamored with Jacob Eason and takes an unexpected flier on him late in the first round, the NFL draft for all intents and purposes is a two-day event for the Washington Huskies.

Seven guys from Chris Petersen's final UW team, three of them underclassmen, enter this virtual pro football talent dispersal hoping to get selected.

Five will for sure.

Six remain a possibility.

All seven would be surprising.

While Thursday's first round likely won't include any Huskies, or very many Pac-12 players at all, look for quarterback Jacob Eason to find a home in the middle of the second round and Hunter Bryant and Nick Harris possibly going as third-rounders, all on Friday.

Eason has a rocket arm that says top-10 pick all over it. However, the draftniks who grade these things have concluded, through his NFL Combine showing and their intense film study, that Eason is more of an unfinished pro football prospect than, say, someone such as Utah State's more athletic Jordan Love.

Imagine that, Love loved more than Eason.

While the Lake Stevens, Washington, product was signing and excelling with Georgia as a freshman before transferring to the UW, Love chose the Aggies over Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado and Sacramento State.

But Utah State does have a reputation for turning out solid NFL players after all. What was that linebacker's name? Bobby something?

Jacob Eason

In the latest mock drafts, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback can be found anywhere from pick No. 31 in the first round (CBS Sports) to 103rd (Pro Football Focus), trailing former UW teammates Nick Harris and Hunter Bryant in the latter listing.

The prevailing theme is he goes either to the Tampa Bay Bucs or to the Indianapolis Colts to understudy Tom Brady or Philip Rivers, respectively, and learn the pro football trade before he ever gets on the field. Unfortunately for Eason, this is a deep draft for quarterbacks, according to MMQB's Albert Breer in the video.

Utah State's Jordan Love, for that matter, turns up anywhere from No. 6 to the second round at No. 37. People say this might be the most heavily wagered NFL draft. It might be the most difficult to bet on, too.

Nick Harris

The Husky center gets the most attention of any UW player outside of Eason. By consensus, NFL talent scouts have determined he'll make somebody a good third- or fourth-round pickup. He ranks as high as 96th (PPF) in the mocks

More than one draft analyst has him winding up with the Kansas City Chiefs. One has him going to the Seahawks. They like him for his athleticism and nastiness, and his ability to play either guard or center. Unlike former teammates Trey Adams or Eason, he did well in the interview sessions at the NFL Combine.

Hunter Bryant

The UW tight end is considered a third- to a fifth-round selection, and seems to be gaining more traction as the draft gets closer and teams dig into his football history more.

He listed as high as 72nd (Sporting News) and more than once is pegged as joining the Arizona Cardinals.

While some analysts felt the 6-2, 248-pound Bryant was not big enough to be an NFL tight end, others seem for his strength of being a hybrid guy. While he might need to improve his blocking, he can get into the seam and make the big catch.

Trey Adams

Every draft analyst has paid homage to what Adams once was two years ago -- an elite NFL prospect with exceptional size and athleticism. There was never any question about his talent and regard back then. He was a certain first-rounder.

What's left of Adams' skill set, following knee and and back surgeries, is the dilemma now. No question he's lost millions by the hardback nature of the game. Teams can't be sure what they're getting.

He's listed as a fourth- to sixth-rounder in the mock drafts. His highest forecasted position is 107th (Sporting News), which would make him the first player taken in the fourth round.

Salvon Ahmed

The Husky running back is a lot like Eason in his early assessments -- he has physical tools, but not the total package. He has the speed to play in the NFL, but doesn't possess the vision to find a hole or the ability to slip through a tight crease.

Analysts have him slotted no higher than the sixth round, some not at all. Ahmed likely will have to go to training camp and fight for a roster spot while showing he can be a physical runner.

Aaron Fuller

The Husky wide receivers largely were panned the past few seasons for their inability to get open consistently and Fuller did little to separate himself from that stigma.

The tough little Texan has enough skills that one analyst (draft site.com) sees him as a seventh-rounder, but chances are he'll have to take his chances as a free agent.

Myles Bryant

The Huskies' other Bryant has been that feel-good story, that UW walk-on who earned a starting job and was twice selected second-team All-Pac-12.

Yet his smallish frame and lack of NFL-level burst have left him off of the pre-draft lists. He will likely will go undrafted and have to prove himself in training camp. But proving himself is something he does well.