HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

SI Roundtable: Should Collegians, Pros Be Treated Differently in FB Start-ups?

Dan Raley

Everybody's monitoring, isolating, testing and hoping that football returns in some shape or form this fall.

By now, everyone is in agreement that it won't be easy.

A fair question is this: should college and pro football players be given a different set of standards for restarting their sports in the face of a pandemic?

Already, some NBA and MLB players are opting out of the abbreviated seasons soon to launch in the sports, citing lingering health concerns if not a general unwillingness to mix with a lot of people at this stage.

While younger individuals supposedly are physically better equipped for handling and surviving the covid coronavirus, no one is absolutely certain of the lingering effects the disease presented to the body.

So when it comes to safety, the answer is no.

Athletes on all levels should have the right to sit this one out without worrying about repercussions.

No loss of roster status or paying job.

No loss of college eligibility while adhering to a personal lockdown.

Of course, pro athletes have better a financial means for getting by without engaging in a season.

For those who proceed, however, universities and pro franchises should spare no cost or precaution in keeping their athletes healthy, setting up strict protocols. The screening and prevention should be of the highest levels no matter whether pro or amateur.

While it was presented in a humorous vein online, an all-enclosed helmet might be something to seriously consider in preventing the spread of the virus for those butting heads in the future. The players might look like astronauts or fighter jet pilots running around the field, but they won't struggling to get a breath.

Heavy-duty gloves might become part of everyone's game-day apparel, too. Anything to discourage the passage of contagions. 

Differences come in trying to isolate college football players from a campus environment vs. professional athletes who generally tend to stay out large gatherings anyway because of their celebrity.

There's a lot to consider as these guys pull on the pads and these SI experts break it all down in a roundtable discussion that you can read here.

n the accompanying video, Chaunte'l Powell of Gamecocks Digest and Glen West of LSU Country, both Sports Illustrated college sites, discuss an onerous situation. You can view it by visiting our site at si.com/college/washington or by iPhone.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cucamonga! Next Stop for RB Cameron Davis is a Bigger UW Role

The Southern California runner showed a few glimpses of what he could do when running the football in 2019. That should change very soon.

Dan Raley

by

MontlakeJake

School of Hard Knox: Sixkiller Went to Camp With the Los Angeles Rams

The former University of Washington quarterback bid for a roster spot as a free agent on the campus of then-Fullerton State College. See how it turned out.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Tuli and Taki: Huskies' Bookend Giants Will Create Lots of Problems

Even with their massive bodies, these giants can be overlooked. These D-linemen are essential to this season's Husky defense.

Trevor Mueller

A Classic Scene-Stealer: Watch Ex-Husky Nick Harris Photobomb His Coach

The University of Washington center was just moments into his post-collegiate existence, wandering aimlessly at the Las Vegas Bowl, when he spotted on last opportunity.

Dan Raley

Part 3: 2021 UW Commit Quentin Moore Goes to Kansas in Order to Come Home

A trip to Independence, Kansas, was the next leg of 2021 UW tight-end commit Quentin Moore's journey to Division I football. The trip brought him and his family even closer together.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Ex-Husky Justin Holiday Offers Powerful Message Prior to NBA Restart

The former University of Washington basketball standout pens an open letter expressing his concerns and motivation in dealing with racial injustice.

Dan Raley

ASU and UW Aren't Scheduled This Season, But They're Still Playing

Confident Huskies receiver Puka Nacua has ready answer for confident Arizona State counterpart.

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Washington Adds Defender to Class of 2021

The Washington Huskies added local defensive lineman to the 2021 defensive line haul. Mike Martin weighs in on the impact on J.T. Tuimoloau's recruitment and the state of recruiting in Washington.

Mike Martin

Huskies Add Another DL Commitment, Counting On a Sleeper Pick-up

The University of Washington has 11 players verbally committed for the 2021 class, including a defensive lineman from Renton High School.

Dan Raley

How the Washington Huskies Fared When SI Blew Up the CFB Alignment

No one gets away with the status quo in this 10-league proposal that makes more sense than you might think.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin