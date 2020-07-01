SI Roundtable: Should Collegians, Pros Be Treated Differently in FB Start-ups?

Everybody's monitoring, isolating, testing and hoping that football returns in some shape or form this fall.

By now, everyone is in agreement that it won't be easy.

A fair question is this: should college and pro football players be given a different set of standards for restarting their sports in the face of a pandemic?

Already, some NBA and MLB players are opting out of the abbreviated seasons soon to launch in the sports, citing lingering health concerns if not a general unwillingness to mix with a lot of people at this stage.

While younger individuals supposedly are physically better equipped for handling and surviving the covid coronavirus, no one is absolutely certain of the lingering effects the disease presented to the body.

So when it comes to safety, the answer is no.

Athletes on all levels should have the right to sit this one out without worrying about repercussions.

No loss of roster status or paying job.

No loss of college eligibility while adhering to a personal lockdown.

Of course, pro athletes have better a financial means for getting by without engaging in a season.

For those who proceed, however, universities and pro franchises should spare no cost or precaution in keeping their athletes healthy, setting up strict protocols. The screening and prevention should be of the highest levels no matter whether pro or amateur.

While it was presented in a humorous vein online, an all-enclosed helmet might be something to seriously consider in preventing the spread of the virus for those butting heads in the future. The players might look like astronauts or fighter jet pilots running around the field, but they won't struggling to get a breath.

Heavy-duty gloves might become part of everyone's game-day apparel, too. Anything to discourage the passage of contagions.

Differences come in trying to isolate college football players from a campus environment vs. professional athletes who generally tend to stay out large gatherings anyway because of their celebrity.

There's a lot to consider as these guys pull on the pads and these SI experts break it all down in a roundtable discussion that you can read here.

n the accompanying video, Chaunte'l Powell of Gamecocks Digest and Glen West of LSU Country, both Sports Illustrated college sites, discuss an onerous situation. You can view it by visiting our site at si.com/college/washington or by iPhone.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.