Some Pre-game Observations Before the UW and ASU Get After It

Two hours before Saturday's kickoff against Arizona State, the University of Washington football team, or at least half of it, showed up at Husky Stadium for its pregame Dawg Walk.

Huge, ominous dog eyes first appeared on the end zone video screen, staring down on the field and announcing the players' arrival. Snoop Dogg's "Bow Wow" song began to reverberate over the public-address system.

A smattering of Arizona State players jogging and getting loose turned their attention to the UW players entering the field through an east end-zone walkway and watched them line up on the goal line and began walking as one.

The Husky band took a pregame break. Dan Raley

Only a portion of the team took part. A half-hour earlier, 20 or more Huskies, many of them defensive linemen, had jogged through the stadium in shorts and T-shirts, possibly coming from a separate workout in the Dempsey Center or elsewhere.

The later UW arrivals walked to midfield, formed a much briefer grouping than in weeks before and strode to the locker room with stern looks on their faces.

Dog eyes on the scoreboard. Dan Raley

Offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland was the only one who wore a Husky letterman's jacket. Nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles carried a bag, looking ever so business-like. Wide receiver Rome Odunze flashed the W sign so someone watching. Edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui walked in looking down, lost in his thoughts.

It has not been an easy week for this team, which has dealt with coach Jimmy Lake getting suspended and potentially fired, offensive coordinator John Donovan drawing an immediate dismissal following last weekend's Oregon game and linebacker MJ Tafisi choosing to quit in the middle of all of this turnover.

A military chopped buzzed low over the stadium well before kickoff. Dan Raley

On game day, the south-side parking lot seemed to have far fewer tailgaters gathering outside. The Husky band practiced a veterans-themed halftime performance. A military helicopter buzzed the stadium, coming in exceptionally low prior to the Dawg Walk.

With kickoff nearing, the weather was cold and overcast, with the wind only now making the oversized American flag start to ripple in the east end zone. It no doubt will be an interesting game.

