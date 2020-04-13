HuskyMaven
Position U: How the Huskies Stack Up Against Everyone Else for Talent

Dan Raley

Here's the deal.

Sports Illustrated took the eight position areas in college football and crunched some numbers and other factors over the past decade.

What we learned from this research study was who were the top programs nationwide for supplying NFL-bound talent.

Yes, Alabama put its footprint all over it. Schools such as Oklahoma and Ohio State were visible, too.

The Washington Huskies, of course, had to be included in this position survey, showing off a couple of areas where it has proven expertise. 

To be honest, it was a little surprising the guys in purple and gold uniforms didn't show even more.

But the criteria used S-I's Reid Foster was fairly specific and fair.

If anything, the Huskies should be able to trumpet this information to their benefit when recruiting certain positions.

Over the last week, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated ran each position breakdown with specific commentary directed toward Washington's involvement.

In case you missed any or all of the segments, Foster's entire body of work comes up here in this link. 

Before you take a look, see if you can determine which of the eight position areas involve the Huskies as a top 10 team.

See which specific position puts Washington among the top five schools for NFL players. 

Think about it: where do the Huskies have the most elite players across pro football right now?

Which position area omits the UW and you would argue otherwise?

If you want to be heard, leave a comment at the bottom of this story and we'll respond. 

