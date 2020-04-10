Defensive Line U: Trench Warfare Best Way to Win Championships

Bringing pressure up the middle in college football can be a glorious thing when done with the right mindset.

Seek and destroy.

Take no prisoners.

Complete shutdown.

Washington has enjoyed this luxury at times, sending players such as Steve Emtman, Reggie Rogers, Ron Holmes, Danny Shelton and Vita Vea into opposing backfields as one-man wrecking crews over the past 30 years. They were physical, determined and dominant.

Emtman might have been one of the best in the college game at completely dismantling an offense, using his 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame mixed with unbridled fury to bulldoze anyone who tried to get in front of him. He led the Huskies to a national championship.

His talents also earned him the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 1992 and briefly the opportunity to supply more eye-opening performances at the pro football level before injuries neutralized him. After all, Emtman remains the only DL to go 90 yards to score on an interception return in NFL annals.

Sports Illustrated, in researching the best schools over the past decade for providing talent in each position area, has identified Defensive Line U and an accompanying top 10.

As you'll see in the results, an unstoppable man-child or two up front is mandatory for winning national championships. You don't collect the hardware unless you do the dirty work in the trenches.

The top schools were singled out for number of players sent to the NFL, draft position, performance, honors and more.

Spoiler alert: The Huskies must have been close to breaking into these rankings, having sent Danny Shelton, Vita Vea and Greg Grimes to the NFL in recent seasons. Yet each guy is still making his way in the NFL, with Shelton just this year earning a big free-agent payday.

As for Washington now, it's still looking for the next Emtman.