Husky Stadium Sits Empty on Day Set Aside for Spring Game

Husky Stadium sits quiet.

On Saturday afternoon, a new spring football game, an extravaganza of sorts, was supposed to be ushered in by a new football coach.

A new quarterback would emerge from all of the excitement.

A new offensive line would be rolled out.

A new running back would establish himself.

Instead, the novel coronavirus pandemic has left everyone wondering when University of Washington football will return.

Questions, questions, questions.

Will the Huskies play Michigan on September 5?

Will Jacob Sirmon or Dylan Morris win the QB job?

Is this team any good?

Coach Jimmy Lake, five months in his new role, had hoped to use this Saturday afternoon as one to get a reaction from his fan base, to show off his energy and ingenuity.

Turn the spring finale into more of an organized game than a loose scrimmage, picking up where the Apple Cup left off, as shown in the video.

Invite a huge crowd to attend.

Break some records.

Put on a big show for visiting recruits.

Welcome back former Huskies and salute them.

Have loyal followers come onto the field later and take photos with their favorite players.

Encourage people to debate the merits of the new offense.

Preen over the potential of the now veteran defense.

Check out the four new freshmen who enrolled early, plus the new punter.

Anticipate whether these Huskies were strong enough to win another Pac-12 championship and advance to a prominent postseason position.

Try to remember where they parked their car.

Take their time going home after a fun day.

None of it happened.

Damn virus.

Instead, Husky Stadium sits empty, unused.