Let's Play 2: Sumlin Cites Drawbacks of Pursuing Pair of Seasons in 12 Months

Every imaginable scenario has been kicked around by college football coaches, athletic directors and conference commissioners in order to play the coming season.

That includes moving regular-season games to next winter, after January 1. Modeling was created to address even this unusual circumstance.

It's not an overly popular option, but it's been on put on the table.

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin acknowledged that discussion concerning an extremely late-starting Pac-12 season has taken place and he immediately highlighted the complications that could complicate it.

He mentioned potential eligibility issues that might arise from quarter to quarter, the adjustment to the start of new classes for players and for facilitating incoming players for the beginning of 2021.

Sumlin also pointed to potential conflicts for players who might be more inclined to prepare for the NFL combine and draft. Would they continue on with a season that carried well into the winter?

And then there was this eye-opener: is there such a thing as too much football? That could happen with an extra-late season preceding a normal return to scheduling.

"What does that say about the next season?" Sumlin said. "Are you trying to play 24 games in a calendar year?"

The Pac-12 Conference made each of its football coaches available to media members this week in group Zoom meetings, with California's Justin Wilcox, Oregon's Mario Cristobal and Sumlin participating in the final session.

Sumlin and Cristobal also spoke about taking pay cuts to ease the budget strain on their suddenly strapped university athletic departments, while Wilcox said that hasn't happened for him but it could.

"Everything's on the table," he said.