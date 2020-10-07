Arizona Football Coach Kevin Sumlin Says He's Doing Well After Testing Positive

University of Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin, wearing a mask after testing positive for COVID-19, sat in his bedroom and spoke with Pac-12 media members on Wednesday on a Zoom call from Tucson.

Such is the pandemic's continual disruption into people's lives and past-times as the conference gets set to have its teams open practice sessions on Friday, leading up to season openers on Nov. 7.

Sumlin, the Wildcats' third-year coach, received his test results over the weekend, after undergoing the process earlier in the week, forcing him to self-quarantine at home. He disclosed he is asymptomatic so far.

"I'm doing all right," he said. "It's a process that's unfortunate, but we'll see where we are at the end of the week from a timeline standpoint."

Sumlin and his Arizona football team face the University of Washington at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, meeting in the third game for both teams in the newly arranged schedule.

He's the second Pac-12 football coach to reveal that he's tested positive for COVID-19, joining UCLA's Chip Kelley, who went through this last spring.

Sumlin may or may not be available to join his team right away when the Pac-12 enables regular football practices. For now, the coach is relegated to interacting with his players, assistant coaches and the media through Zoom calls.

On this day, Sumlin had one of his sons home with him, apparently dealing with the same issues as his dad.

Virtually, the Arizona coach took part in a full schedule, getting on calls for a coaches meeting at 8:30 a.m., session with media members at 10, for safety training at noon, a check-in with his coordinators at 1:15 p.m. and to received feedback following a 4 p.m. player workout.

Yet he's forced to do all of this from home for now.

"I get up in the morning and go through a checklist with him and how he feels," Sumlin said. "He's in my office next door doing his homework. It's a tough time but we're getting through it."

