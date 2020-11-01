Husky Hustler: Ulofoshio Bet on Himself as a Player and He Won

Edefuan Ulofoshio is a highly motivated University of Washington football player. He's an equally determined college student, a pre-med student. Doctor U? The Huskies like this guy a lot for the example he sets — he wants to succeed no matter the obstacles.

They've entrusted the second row of the defense to him. They're expecting high returns from this inside linebacker, beginning with the Nov. 7 opener at California.

Sleepless in Seattle

Ulofoshio attempts to stack the deck in his favor. He's taken film study up a notch to an unprecedented level, according to his coaches.

"In training camp this year, I'm down doing my boards, in the DB room, it's 5:50 in the morning and there's a light on," Washington head coach Jimmy Lake recalled when he was the defensive coordinator. "What the heck's going on? Nobody comes in this early."

It was Eddy.

When a text comes through late at night, UW linebackers coach Bob Gregory has a pretty good idea of who sent it.

Eddy.

“It could be 8 o’clock at night and he’s texting me that he saw something on YouTube,” Gregory said of his linebacker.

The film study has enabled Ulofoshio to take his reported 4.65-second 40-yard speed and make him substantially faster. He's able to identify offensive formations immediately.

Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated high school recruiting analyst, agrees that Ulofoshio's ability to take the most efficient path to the ball-carrier or quarterback that makes him faster.

A factor that Ulofoshio carries and is overlooked by many scouts: explosiveness.

"Don James viewed the vertical leap as the purest predictor of a player's explosiveness," said Kent Loomer, film director of the coming "The Dawgfather, The Legacy of Don James."

Ulofoshio's vertical leap in high school was a half-inch shy of three feet even. That’s explosive.

He also brings intangibles such as effort, heart and hustle that could make him a great college player.

Anthony Brenagh, Las Vegas-area football scout, has seen them.

"He has only one gear," Brenagh said. “His effort is relentless.”

Ulofoshio once stated that he never thought of himself as a walk-on, but one can bet he carries a pretty large chip on his shoulder.

It shows when he arrives early for film study and sends a late text.

It took a bit of luck

The saying goes that luck occurs when preparation meets opportunity. And there was a lot of luck that was also on Ulofoshio's side.

Gregory signed 5-star Nevada linebacker Brandon Kaho in the same class that brought Ulofoshio in as a walk-on. However, Kaho changed his mind after arriving in Seattle in the summer and left for Alabama days before he was set to enroll at UW.

MJ Tafisi, who signed with the UW in Ulofoshio's class, received playing time right away before he was injured early in the 2019 season. Same for Josh Calvert, who went down in fall camp.

Daniel Heimuli couldn't pick up Washington’s defensive schemes right away and was redshirted.

Kyler Manu's breakout senior campaign never materialized.

Ulofoshio was prepared for the opportunity that presented itself. The path cleared in front of him and all he had to do was knock down some ball carriers.

And did he.

Ulofoshio came off of the bench against Oregon State and collected 9 tackles. He started against Colorado and Washington State, and produced 11 and 12 tackles respectively.

In a regular 12-game season, his three-game stretch translates into 128 tackles had he played all year — as a freshman.

Not afraid of war

Brenagh said other scouts indicated they were looking for someone with an inch or two more in height. He was perplexed why teams weren’t beating down Ulofoshio’s door.

“I never understood why he had only two offers,” Brenagh said. “He was a nightmare for teams. He was always ready for wherever he lined up. Bishop Gorman lined him up everywhere."

Ulofoshio's versatility was impressive.

“If he was put on the edge to rush the QB, he knew what to do," the scout said. "Middle linebacker, outside linebacker or even at defensive back, he knew what he was supposed to do. He was always ready. He did everything at 110 percent. Wherever he was lined up he was going to hit you with everything he had.”