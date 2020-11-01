SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Husky Hustler: Ulofoshio Bet on Himself as a Player and He Won

Mike Martin

Edefuan Ulofoshio is a highly motivated University of Washington football player. He's an equally determined college student, a pre-med student. Doctor U? The Huskies like this guy a lot for the example he sets — he wants to succeed no matter the obstacles.

They've entrusted the second row of the defense to him. They're expecting high returns from this inside linebacker, beginning with the Nov. 7 opener at California.

Sleepless in Seattle

Ulofoshio attempts to stack the deck in his favor. He's taken film study up a notch to an unprecedented level, according to his coaches.

"In training camp this year, I'm down doing my boards, in the DB room, it's 5:50 in the morning and there's a light on," Washington head coach Jimmy Lake recalled when he was the defensive coordinator. "What the heck's going on? Nobody comes in this early."

It was Eddy.

When a text comes through late at night, UW linebackers coach Bob Gregory has a pretty good idea of who sent it.

Eddy.

“It could be 8 o’clock at night and he’s texting me that he saw something on YouTube,” Gregory said of his linebacker. 

The film study has enabled Ulofoshio to take his reported 4.65-second 40-yard speed and make him substantially faster. He's able to identify offensive formations immediately.

Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated high school recruiting analyst, agrees that Ulofoshio's ability to take the most efficient path to the ball-carrier or quarterback that makes him faster.

A factor that Ulofoshio carries and is overlooked by many scouts: explosiveness.

"Don James viewed the vertical leap as the purest predictor of a player's explosiveness," said Kent Loomer, film director of the coming "The Dawgfather, The Legacy of Don James."

Ulofoshio's vertical leap in high school was a half-inch shy of three feet even. That’s explosive.

He also brings intangibles such as effort, heart and hustle that could make him a great college player.

Anthony Brenagh, Las Vegas-area football scout, has seen them.

"He has only one gear," Brenagh said. “His effort is relentless.”

Ulofoshio once stated that he never thought of himself as a walk-on, but one can bet he carries a pretty large chip on his shoulder. 

It shows when he arrives early for film study and sends a late text.

Free Downloadable Edefuan Ulofoshio Poster
Free Edefuan Ulofoshio Poster

It took a bit of luck

The saying goes that luck occurs when preparation meets opportunity. And there was a lot of luck that was also on Ulofoshio's side. 

Gregory signed 5-star Nevada linebacker Brandon Kaho in the same class that brought Ulofoshio in as a walk-on. However, Kaho changed his mind after arriving in Seattle in the summer and left for Alabama days before he was set to enroll at UW.

MJ Tafisi, who signed with the UW in Ulofoshio's class, received playing time right away before he was injured early in the 2019 season. Same for Josh Calvert, who went down in fall camp.

Daniel Heimuli couldn't pick up Washington’s defensive schemes right away and was redshirted.

Kyler Manu's breakout senior campaign never materialized.

Ulofoshio was prepared for the opportunity that presented itself. The path cleared in front of him and all he had to do was knock down some ball carriers.

And did he.

Ulofoshio came off of the bench against Oregon State and collected 9 tackles. He started against Colorado and Washington State, and produced 11 and 12 tackles respectively.

In a regular 12-game season, his three-game stretch translates into 128 tackles had he played all year — as a freshman.

Not afraid of war

Brenagh said other scouts indicated they were looking for someone with an inch or two more in height. He was perplexed why teams weren’t beating down Ulofoshio’s door.

“I never understood why he had only two offers,” Brenagh said. “He was a nightmare for teams. He was always ready for wherever he lined up. Bishop Gorman lined him up everywhere."

Ulofoshio's versatility was impressive. 

“If he was put on the edge to rush the QB, he knew what to do," the scout said. "Middle linebacker, outside linebacker or even at defensive back, he knew what he was supposed to do. He was always ready. He did everything at 110 percent. Wherever he was lined up he was going to hit you with everything he had.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

The former University of Washington quarterback had the ultimate diss for hated rival Oregon. Nearly three decades later, he can't recall the game at all.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Quinn Ewers, arguably the nation's top quarterback recruit in his class, has reopened his recruiting.

Mike Martin

Amid the Great Tua Reveal, Former Huskies Get Reacquainted in Miami

Myles Gaskin, Taylor Rapp and Greg Gaines, one-time University of Washington teammates, each had their moments in Sunday's Dolphins-Rams game.

Dan Raley

Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

The University of Washington inside linebacker has gone from unwanted to walk-on to starter. The Huskies got lucky.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

Huskies Eligible for 5 Bowl Games and College Football Playoffs

Thirty-seven games are on tap for an upcoming bowl season, though the total keeps dropping during these pandemic times.

Dan Raley

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Family Get-Togethers Used to Be So Much Easier for the Sirmons

Blood lines won't open any communication lines until after Washington and California play their football opener. Here's why things are so confusing.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Dave Hoffmann Enjoyed Drawing the Line

The national championship team held a weekly ritual after each victory and the inside linebacker was right in the middle of it.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Husky Football Position Groups

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the University of Washington football team.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH: Which Current Husky Football Player is Best Suited to Wear No. 1?

The Washington jersey that bears No. 1 is unassigned. Warren Moon, Reggie Williams, John Ross and LonZell Hill previously have worn it. Who's next?

Mike Martin

by

mickb123