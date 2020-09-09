Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: The Inside Scoop on This Guy — He's Unafraid

The University of Washington won a national championship in 1991, finished second in the polls in 1984 and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2016 with superior talent at most positions, guys who were All-Americans, high NFL draft picks or simply legendary college football players.

Steve Emtman. Reggie Rogers. Lincoln Kennedy. Jacque Robinson. Vita Vea. Budda Baker.

Yet beneath these layers and layers of highly skilled players was a little something extra that sent the Huskies over the top each time, that added to the intimidation factor, that got everyone really frothing at the mouth.

The UW had take-no-prisoners inside linebackers.

Emtman, of course, used to swallow opposing players whole or drive them into Lake Washington, which was a Saturday afternoon ritual that was hard to top. And the 6-foot-7 Rogers intimidated everyone with pterodactyl wingspan.

Yet inside linebackers Tim Meamber and Joe Kelly practically set Husky Stadium on fire.

Dave Hoffmann and James Clifford, two more inside guys, had their own blow torches.

Kieshawn Berria and Azeem Victor, yet a new-millennium set of swift backers, left a trail of smoke wafting through Montlake.

As the Huskies found out in 2019, they weren't going anywhere memorable unless they owned the second row of the defense. Unless they staked out that part of the field and treated it like it was Studio 54 — you were just not getting inside, no matter who you thought you were or knew.

Last year's UW football team finally got wise coming down the stretch and abandoned its senior loyalty system and went looking for some speed at this vital position area for the near future.

They settled on a guy who could run and hit like crazy and came to the starting lineup with impressive personal credentials.

They elevated a player whose first and last name, in Nigerian, translate to "the sun has risen" and "not afraid of war."

Give that man some sunscreen and a bayonet.

No, give him a full scholarship.

In any language, this former walk-on player by way of Alaska and Nevada, with that rich and foreboding African ancestry, is someone you might want to go to battle with in the Pac-12 Conference.

With Husky football in a pandemic pause for who knows how long, we're selecting a starting lineup for new coach Jimmy Lake to have ready when play resumes, enabling the impassioned leader to spend all the time he needs getting to know all of his inside linebacker candidates — and there appears to be a bunch of really good, young head-hunters to choose from.

ILB candidates: Edefuan Ulofoshio, 6-0, 234, sophomore; Jackson Sirmon, 6-3, 237, sophomore; MJ Tafisi, 6-0, 241, sophomore; Miki Ah You, 6-1, 218, redshirt freshman; Josh Calvert, 6-2, 218, redshirt freshman; Daniel Heimuli, 6-0, 225, redshirt freshman; Alphonzo Tuputala, 6-2, 231, redshirt freshman; Carson Bruener, 6-2, 201, freshman; Cooper McDonald, 6-2, 215, freshman.

ILB starting experience: Ulofoshio 3 starts.

Our selection: Ulofoshio. He could be a tad little taller, but he makes up for it with his ability to run and cover a lot of ground. Oh yeah, he really seems to relish intense contact. Not afraid of war. Those four words should be printed across the back of his Husky jersey. Ulofoshio will be one of the leaders of this UW defense for the next three seasons. Foot speed and physicality give you that right. If anyone has forgotten, he was a true freshman who forced a fumble on his very first UW play in 2018, on a kickoff against Oregon State. Later in that game, he did it again. Not afraid of war. The Beavers never want to see this guy again. In 2019, Ulofoshio came off the bench and was so good in Corvallis he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, landing him a starting spot for the first time the following week at Colorado, followed by opening assignments against Washington State in the Apple Cup and Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. When we last saw him, Ulofoshio was on video that went viral ceremoniously being awarded a full ride from Lake, getting engulfed and pounded on by his teammates. Not afraid of war.

Other options: Sirmon. His running mate Ulofoshio actually got banged up the Las Vegas Bowl and was in street clothes for the second half. That enabled Sirmon, then a redshirt freshman, to pull the longest playing stint of his young career as a Husky. He responded by picking up and returning a Boise State fumble 54 yards before getting pulled down on the Bronco 35 as the clock was set to run out. He's the son of Peter Sirmon, former UW assistant coach and current California defensive coordinator. He's the cousin of Husky starting quarterback candidate Jacob Sirmon. He has more size than any other inside-linebacker hopeful. Dare we say it, he might lack a little bit of speed, which could open the door for one of the other young backers eager to get on the field. Tafisi is the only other inside guy with significant experience, appearing in seven games last season before he was lost with a stinger, or neck injury. Ah You and Calvert are coming off knee injuries, suffered in high school and at the UW, respectively, and haven't played. Heimuli was the highest-rated guy coming in and hasn't played. Tuputala played some as a freshman. All four of the youngest guys should be big contributors.

Greatest Husky ILB: Joe Kelly. Often overshadowed by the Husky teammates around him such as defensive linemen Reggie Rogers and Ron Holmes, who were multiple All-American selections, and then injured for a large chunk of his senior season, Kelly didn't receive any national honors in his final two seasons. However, the NFL knew how good this guy was and picked him No. 11 overall in the 1986, the highest draft position of any UW linebacker in school history. He went on to an 11-year pro career and was a Cincinnati Bengals starter in Super Bowl XXIII, won at the end by the San Francisco 49ers 20-16.

Other legendary UW ILBs: Ben Burr-Kirven, led the nation in tackles in 2018 and was a first-team All-America pick; Michael Jackson, a 1978 Rose Bowl linebacker and second-team All-America selection who preserved the UW's 27-20 victory over Michigan with a late end-zone interception; Tim Meamber, a team captain and All-Pac-10 selection who played alongside Kelly in the 1985 Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma; Rick Redman, the starting middle linebacker for the 1964 Rose Bowl team opposite Illinois and Dick Butkus and a second-team All-America pick; Chuck Allen, the starting middle linebacker and a two-way player for the 1960 and 1961 Rose Bowl winners; Azeem Victor, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 despite breaking his leg with four games left in the season; Dave Hoffman, who started the 1991, 1992 and 1993 Rose Bowls and was a two-time second-team All-America selection; and James Clifford, who led the Pac-10 in tackles as a sophomore in 1989 and started in the 1993 Rose Bowl.

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard — Corey Luciano

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end — Cade Otton

Tight end — Jacob Kizer

Wide receiver — Puka Nacua

Wide receiver — Ty Jones

Running back — Richard Newton

Quarterback —

Kicker —

Punter —

Outside linebacker — Laiatu Latu

Defensive tackle —

Defensive tackle —

Outside linebacker —

Inside linebacker — Edefuan Ulofoshio

Inside linebacker —

Cornerback —

Cornerback —

Nickel back —

Strong safety —

Free safety —

