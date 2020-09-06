SI.com
Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: The Next Tailback Up is the Total Package

Dan Raley

Salvon Ahmed was an accomplished University of Washington tailback.

A speedster.

Patient, too. 

He waited two seasons for his turn, for Myles Gaskin to leave.

Once he became the main man, Ahmed churned out a 1,020-yard season, with 89 of them coming against USC on a glorious dash to the end zone.

Rather than return as a Husky senior, he turned to the NFL, didn't get drafted and just got cut twice as a free agent. 

While Ahmed was a productive college back, he didn't have it any easier had he finished up his eligibility in Montlake. He stood a real chance of sharing the job or even settling for the second man up. 

With the Huskies in a pandemic pause through the end of the year, we're picking the UW's next starting lineup, giving new head coach Jimmy Lake an opportunity to watch more game film of his new tailback.

A California kid, who if he can stay healthy, could be better than Ahmed. Likely a draft choice and a longtime NFL player. Someone you want in crunch time. 

We used our 11th pick in this process on a guy who brings speed and power.

Need any more persuading, just listen to former UW tailback great Rashaan Shehee in the accompanying video. He's sold on the next guy up. He's disappointed he can't watch him run right now.

Tailback candidates: Richard Newton, 6-0, 208, sophomore; Sean McGrew, 5-7, 185, senior; Cameron Davis, 6-0, 200, redshirt freshman; Kamari Pleasant, 6-0, 221, senior; Sam Adams II, 6-1, 194, freshman; Jay'Veon Sunday, 5-11, 196, freshman 

Tailback starting experience: McGrew 3 starts; Davis, 1 start.

Our selection: Newton. The Huskies have had some good ones in the new millennium in Bishop Sankey, Gaskin and Ahmed, but this guy has the power and the speed to be more of a force between the tackles than any of the other guys. Remember Gaskin is the Huskies' all-time leading rusher. With Newton, think of a poor man's Greg Lewis or Corey Dillon, guys who relished contact but could also get out and hightail it to the end zone in open spaces. Newton runs with reckless abandon and welcomes tacklers to take him on. The more, the better. The sophomore interestingly hasn't started a game yet at Washington, but he's found the end zone 11 times in 10 games already. He even threw a 13-yard touchdown pass against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Hey, if Lake can't find a ready quarterback, maybe ... no, this guy is more valuable taking handoffs and pitches. Yet same as the Seahawks' Chris Carson, Newton's only real drawback is he runs with so little fear he's prone to taking a pounding and incurring injury. Newton, however, knows no other way.  

Other options: McGrew similarly runs aggressively and courageously, yet he's greatly undersized, which over time might wear him down or leave him banged up. He's good for a change of pace. He's started three times and he's the only one on the roster to ring up a 100-yard rushing performance for the Huskies, doing it twice. Davis, who registered an unlikely start by lining up for the first play of the Las Vegas Bowl, appears to be a quality back as he enters his redshirt freshman season. The coaches like him. Adams, the namesake son of a former Seahawks defensive tackle, has the potential to be an honors candidate at cornerback, but the coaching staff envisions much more production coming from him packing the football.  

Greatest Husky tailback: Hugh McElhenny. Technically, he was called a fullback but guys like him, so big and fast, were basically running backs who were the main men in the backfield. McElhenny was a 1951 first-team All-American and an eventual NFL Hall of Fame selection who rushed for 2,499 yards, a school-record 296 in a game against Washington State, all while sharing the backfield with a passing quarterback, two-time All-American Don Heinrich. He ran back kicks. In any era, Hugh was breathtaking to watch with a football in his hands and probably worth all the extra money and benefits the UW improperly paid him. 

Other legendary UW tailbacks: Greg Lewis, the first recipient of the Doak Walker Award in 1990, the Pac-10's Offensive Player of the Year, the 1991 Rose Bowl tailback and a 2,903-yard rusher; Myles Gaskin, a 5,323-yard rusher to rank No. 1 in school history and a 57-touchdown scorer in 2015-18; Napoleon Kaufman, a 4,106-yard rusher in 1991-94 who rang up four 200-yard games; Joe Steele, a 3,168-yard rusher in 1976-79 and the 1978 Rose Bowl tailback; Corey Dillon, a school-record 1,695-yard rusher with a record 222-yard first quarter against San Jose State in 1996 and stayed just one academic quarter at the UW; Jacque Robinson, the 1982 Rose Bowl and 1985 Orange Bowl MVP and a 2,636-yard rusher; Rashaan Shehee, with six games of 169 to 212 yards rushing in 1993-97 and a 2,381-yard rusher; the great Donnie Moore, who had a stunning 221-yard, 2-touchdown rushing effort at Ohio State in a 38-21 victory in 1966 before he got dropped from the team over questionable circumstances. Moore, who resembled Earl Campbell with his power and speed, could have the greatest of them all. 

The UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard — Ulumoo Ale

Center — Luke Wattenberg

Right guard — Corey Luciano

Right tackle — Henry Bainivalu

Tight end — Cade Otton

Tight end — Jacob Kizer

Wide receiver — Puka Nacua

Wide receiver — Ty Jones

Running back — Richard Newton

Quarterback

Kicker

Punter

Outside linebacker — Laiatu Latu

Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle

Outside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Cornerback

Nickel back

Strong safety

Free safety

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Yup, no-brainer: Richard Newton. Excellent article.

monkeyarms
monkeyarms

I can still recall the first video I saw of Richard Newton from high school. I immediately thought of Corey Dillon and, to a lesser degree, Greg Lewis. If there is PAC football ever again, and if he can remain healthy, Newton should end of being one of these legends twenty years from now.

