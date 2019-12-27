Staying Power: Molden, Onwuzurike Confirm They'll Be Back

Cornerback Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, Washington's first-team All-Pac-12 defenders, both reiterated on Monday that they would play for the Huskies next season as seniors.

Each was asked leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl it they were considering early entry into the NFL draft and said no.

Both felt the need to reconfirm their college football intentions after junior quarterback Jason Eason declared for the draft earlier in the day.

"I'm staying," Onwuzurike tweeted.

Days before the Las Vegas Bowl, the Texas native said he wasn't considering the pros and planned to play against Boise State.

"I wasn't thinking about that," Onwuzurike said at the time. "I'm just playing with the boys."

He added he held no ill will against his UW teammates who declared early and/or bypassed the bowl game.

"I think it's up to them," he said. "Everybody has a reason. I respect everybody else's decision. I respect people who play. It's their choice. We love them and support whatever they want to do."

Molden responded to assistant coach Will Harris' congratulatory tweet, over being named program defensive player of the week, by tweeting back, "Senior season begins NOW."