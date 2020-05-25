Top-Rated JC Tight End Quentin Moore Commits to Huskies

While some fans have been bemoaning the lack of recruiting fanfare surrounding recent commits -- what, just another three-star? -- Washington went all in on its latest guy, Quentin Moore.

The Huskies have landed apparently the nation's No. 1 rated junior-college tight end for 2021 from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Moore is coming home to show off the new him, a guy with an NFL-crafted frame.

He's from Kenmore, Washington, and Inglemoor High School. He had unlimited offers, among them Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska,, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Christian, West Virginia and several schools in the Pac-12.

While Moore looks physically imposing, it's not clear how the JC player ratings are put together. In his case, they're certainly not based on receiving numbers.

In his lone season at Independence, he caught just 6 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown for a run-minded 8-2 Pirates team that won the Kansas Jayhawk Conference championship.

Moore will join the Huskies following a second season at Independence, if and when that happens, depending on the ongoing pandemic, 247Sports said.

In two seasons for Inglemoor High, the tight end caught 55 passes for 819 yards and 8 scores for teams that struggled mightily. He turned to the JC level to get his academics in order.

Curiously, Moore joins a UW position well-stocked for the next few seasons with junior Cade Otton, sophomore Devin Culp, senior Jacob Kizer, sophomore walk-on Jack Westover and incoming freshmen Mark Redman and Mason West.

Apparently you can't have too many tight ends at Washington.