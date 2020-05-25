HuskyMaven
Top-Rated JC Tight End Quentin Moore Commits to Huskies

Dan Raley

While some fans have been bemoaning the lack of recruiting fanfare surrounding recent commits -- what, just another three-star? -- Washington went all in on its latest guy, Quentin Moore.

The Huskies have landed apparently the nation's No. 1 rated junior-college tight end for 2021 from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Moore is coming home to show off the new him, a guy with an NFL-crafted frame.

He's from Kenmore, Washington, and Inglemoor High School. He had unlimited offers, among them Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska,, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Christian, West Virginia and several schools in the Pac-12.

While Moore looks physically imposing, it's not clear how the JC player ratings are put together. In his case, they're certainly not based on receiving numbers.

In his lone season at Independence, he caught just 6 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown for a run-minded 8-2 Pirates team that won the Kansas Jayhawk Conference championship.  

Moore will join the Huskies following a second season at Independence, if and when that happens, depending on the ongoing pandemic, 247Sports said.

In two seasons for Inglemoor High, the tight end caught 55 passes for 819 yards and 8 scores for teams that struggled mightily. He turned to the JC level to get his academics in order. 

Curiously, Moore joins a UW position well-stocked for the next few seasons with junior Cade Otton, sophomore Devin Culp, senior Jacob Kizer, sophomore walk-on Jack Westover and incoming freshmen Mark Redman and Mason West.

Apparently you can't have too many tight ends at Washington. 

Listen: QB Transfer Jaden Sheffey on 4th and Inches

Transfer quarterback Jaden Sheffey talks with Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller about his game and how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Turning Over an Old Leaf: WSU QB Great Faces Legal Issues Again

Ryan Leaf found himself behind bars in California over the weekend, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. What's next for him?

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Introducing the Zakhari Spears Scouting Profile

Zakhari Spears is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. He committed to UW on Jan. 31. Here is a link to all of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's stories on Spears.

Mike Martin

Identity Crisis? No, everyone knows Who Huskies' Taki Taimani Is

The defensive lineman from Utah patiently, or impatiently, waits his turn as one of "The Twins."

Dan Raley

2021 CB Commit Zakhair Spears' 2019 Highlights

Here's a look at 2021 CB commit Zakhari Spears' highlights from his junior season.

Mike Martin

Huskies' DE Target Derek Wilkins Likes Feeling Wanted

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole spoke with this California football recruit about his dream to play at the next level. It's one he didn't imagine at first.

Tiana Cole

UW, Other Schools Carefully Inch Toward June Re-Opening of Facilities

Athletes will be welcome back on campus, but testing will need to be in place in order to proceed.

Dan Raley

UW's Letuligaseno Has Team's Longest Name; Could Be a Big Name

The Huskies defensive tackle is ready to play more. He might have to make someone share more minutes -- or sit.

Dan Raley

David and Goliath: Jaden Sheffey's QB Journey From a Small Christian School to the UW

Always the underdog, this determined transfer quarterback joins the competition for the Huskies job. The other guys know him.

Mike Martin