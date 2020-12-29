ZTF Confirms Husky Return Alongside Kirkland, Otton

The University of Washington outside linebacker determines his future as rewards continue to roll in.

The Huskies just legged out a triple.

One highly decorated University of Washington player after another -- in order, Jaxson Kirkland, Cade Otton and Zion Tupuola-Fetui -- on Monday made their intentions known that they will return for yet another college football season.

For the Huskies, this was three first-team, All-Pac-12 selections pledging their allegiance to 2021. Coach Jimmy Lake noticed and couldn't help but offer a virtual smile.

ZTF offered the news after being named third-team Associated Press All-American earlier in the day, one of three Pac-12 players to be recognized.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound sophomore from Pearl City, Hawaii, seemed the most logical of these three players to come back since he's got just four starts under his belt in his Husky career.

Three of these games, however, were sensational as he logged 7 sacks for 49 lost yards, caused three fumbles and returned one. At one point, he led the nation in sacks per game.

ZTF was slated to begin the season as a backup outside linebacker until fellow sophomore Laiatu Latu went down with an injury, opening up a starting slot.

Latu never played over the four games held. ZTF was unstoppable in three of the contests, regularly crashing into opposing backfields.

