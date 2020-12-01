Tupuola-Fetui, Morris are Repeat Pac-12 Weekly Award Winners

The Husky outside linebacker and quarterback keep coming up with big performances in keeping the UW unbeaten.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui has captured a Pac-12 triple crown.

In three games as a starter for the University of Washington football team, he's been named after each outing as the conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Tupuola-Fetui from Pearl City, Hawaii, was not alone in receiving repeat recognition.

For the second consecutive week, Husky quarterback Dylan Morris earned Freshman of the Week after leading the UW to a thrilling 24-21 comeback victory over Utah.

So far, there's been no stopping the player known as ZTF, who's picked up two or more sacks in wins over Oregon State, Arizona and the Utes — he leads the nation in 2.33 sacks per game.

He's been so prolific, his seven sacks in those three outings are just one shy of the highest season total recorded by a Washington player since 2014.

Against Utah, Tupuola-Fetui collected six tackles, in which three were tackles for loss, all sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered one, returning it 29 yards in the Huskies' 24-21 victory over the Utes.

The only question is what will it take for him to selected Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, recognition that curiously has eluded him, especially this week.

Morris, the redshirt freshman from Puyallup, Washington, took the Huskies on a 12-play, 88-yard drive to deliver a game-winning 16-yard touchdown strike to tight end Cade Otton.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.