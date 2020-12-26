Utah's Jordan, Who Gave UW Fits, Dead in Accidental Christmas Shooting

Ty Jordan, Utah's sensational freshman running back who was hard for the University of Washington football team to tackle, died on Christmas night in Denton, Texas, in an apparent accidental shooting.

Jordan's death rocked college football and the Pac-12, where he was recently named Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said his football team was devastated by the news of the running back's passing.

"Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us," the coach said in a statement. "He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah football family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Just 19, Jordan was in a home in Denton, which is north of metropolitan Dallas-Fort Worth, when he accidentally short himself, according to police accounts. He lists Mesquite as his residence, which is east of Dallas.

"Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged by the victim," posted the Denton Police Department, which responded to a 10:38 p.m. ET call.

Jordan was shot once and received life-saving measures before he was transferred to a local hospital and died.

On November 28, Jordan rushed for 97 yards on 10 carries against Washington at Husky Stadium, breaking a 46-yard run in the second quarter as the Utes built a 21-0 lead before losing 24-21.

The Husky athletic department released this statement, "Our deepest condolences to Ty’s family, teammates, friends and the entire Utah community."

The 5-foot-7, 200-pound back rushed for 597 yards and 6 touchdowns on 83 carries in five games for Utah (3-2), finishing fourth in the league.

Jordan had rushing outputs of 167 yards against Oregon State, 147 against Colorado and and 154 against Washington State, the first time a Utah player had three consecutive 100-yard games since 1995. He got loose for a 66-yard touchdown run against the Buffaloes, a 33-yarder for a score against WSU.

Besides his FOY honor, he was selected second-team All-Pac-12 when the conference released its recent accolades.

"We share in the shock and sadness felt by our Utah community today upon learning of the passing of one of our family members, Ty Jordan," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his loved ones. The entire Pac-12 and college football family mourns this tremendous loss."