UW Commit Bogan Experiences Own Season-Opening Upset, Shows Leadership

The Lincoln High tight end made sure to address his team after it lost unexpectedly and he reaffirmed his decision to become a Husky.

The final score: Yelm 34, Lincoln 18. How the high school mighty had fallen.

Much like the University of Washington Huskies did in their season opener against Montana, the Lincoln High's Abes may have underestimated their opponent and paid for it.

The Lincoln roster is filled with Division 1 talent. Players felt they didn't play anywhere near their potential. Team leaders, among them Chance Bogan, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound UW tight-end commit, stepped up.

"We made it clear that things were not going to go how they went that first night," he said.

Bogan also reiterated his commitment to the Huskies, who are in a bit of turmoil themselves after opening the season with losses to Montana and Michigan.

"Win or lose, I chose a family to stick with and that’s what I’ll do," he said of his college choice, which doesn't become official until he signs a letter of intent. "I am a Dawg to the core and I stand on that."

At Lincoln, Bogan made sure his team came mentality and physically prepared for ensuing practices following the Yelm upset.

"I know for certain that game opened our eyes," he said.

On the following Friday, Lincoln responded with a convincing 54-42 victory over Skyline.

Bogan says he's increased his speed and blocking ability, but still not a finished product.

"I'm still looking to improve my game in all departments," he said.

However, his leadership looks like it's in a good place.

Lincoln High takes on Bellevue on Friday night at 7 p.m. on Sports Illustrated All-American's YouTube channel. DiAndre Campbell, former Washington Husky wide receiver, and Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven high school recruiting analyst, will call the game.