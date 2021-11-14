Lake Would Be First UW Head Coach Fired in 13 Years

The last time the University of Washington fired its head football coach, sideline demeanor was cited among the drawbacks. It was yelling and squabbling among everyone around him, though, rather than him pushing and shoving.

Disorganization was singled out, too. In an outing against Oregon State, the Huskies were called for a delay-of-game penalty before the ball was ever snapped, imagine that.

UW recruiting had fallen way off and plenty of veteran players on the roster notably regressed in performance rather than show any noticeable improvement.

That was 13 years ago, when Tyrone Willingham was informed over the weekend following a 33-7 loss at Notre Dame and after opening 0-7 that he was being forced out.

Both sides agreed Willingham would coach the remaining five UW games while the school launched a nationwide search for his replacement.

Coaching separation at the UW is expected to happen once more before the weekend is out with all signs pointing to the Huskies parting ways with Jimmy Lake, who will leave under similar circumstances.

However, Lake's coaching exit is expected to be immediate, leaving the remainder of his UW staff to finish up the schedule against Colorado in Boulder and Washington State at home in the Apple Cup.

While much has been made of Lake's in-game physical interaction with walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai, which was caught on camera during an ABC-TV national broadcast, followed by a weekend allegation in the Seattle Times that Lake shoved wide receiver Quinten Pounds at halftime of the Arizona game in 2019, this won't be all that goes into costing him his job.

The player interactions are a convenient reason, an ignition point, for the UW to act on another glaring Lake shortcoming — the Huskies quit winning.

A half-full stadium for Saturday's game against Arizona State was proof of that. While it rained nonstop for the second consecutive Saturday, people once willingly and happily got drenched if the Huskies made things interesting and won a majority of the time.

The crowd was embarrassingly small this weekend and it wasn't the first time that happened this season. People previously stayed away in droves for non-conference games against Montana and Arkansas State, too. Weather and the pandemic clearly were re factors, but winning supersedes everything. That's why fans pay exorbitant fees for their tickets, seat licensing, tailgating and souvenirs. Yet diminish the product, and they quit spending and showing up.

Husky Stadium is clearly an unfamiliar place when huge gaps of empty seats greet everyone on game day.

The Husky Stadium crowd was sparse for the playing of the national anthem. Dan Raley

With interest in Husky football falling off precipitously, school administrators had to be greatly alarmed by this uncomfortable development and looking for a reason to change its leadership. This is the UW's athletic cash cow, with revenues already weakened substantially by the pandemic surge of 2020, and hence there has been no margin for coaching error.

While the Huskies have four victories in 10 games on their ledger, none of them have come over a winning team or been overly impressive. They've beaten lower-level Arkansas State (2-8) 52-3, a drubbing that was expected; and California (3-6) in overtime 31-24, Arizona (1-9) 21-16 in the final six minutes and Stanford (3-7) 20-13 in the final 21 seconds.

That's a collective 9-30 record from the opposition. That's not very decisive or convincing.

With Lake ready to be shown the door, and offensive coordinator John Donovan terminated a week ago, the remaining nine coaches in Junior Adams, Keith Bhonapha, Terrence Brown, Derham Cato, Will Harris, Scott Huff, Ikaika Malloe, Rip Rowan and Gregory are coaching on borrowed time. Few or none of them will be retained when a new coach arrives.

It's all made for a most awkward situation. Gregory, for that matter, seemed momentarily nonplussed on Saturday night when quizzed about whether or not he would limit true freshman quarterback Sam Huard to one more appearance to preserve his redshirt season. It won't affect him.

The combined Husky defensive coordinator and interim coach seemingly won't be around to see Huard as anything but a teenaged quarterback when he takes the field. Gregory may even need to use the young left-handed quarterback to win one or both of the remaining games.

The school is expected to act on Lake's situation and call a news conference by the end of the day on Sunday. It's unclear if the discarded coach will take part in the media session and offer an emotional farewell.

As far as his successor, don't be surprised if UW athletic director Jen Cohen moves fairly quickly in putting the program in someone else's hands. She has a history of doing this. She hired Lake two days after Chris Petersen stepped down in 2019. She announced Mike Hopkins as her new men's basketball coach almost simultaneously while firing Lorenzo Romar in 2017.

If this happens, it means she's hiring some out-of-work coach, someone such as former Texas coach Tom Herman or one-time Oklahoma leader Bob Stoops, though the latter, at age 61, still might be considered a little too old to effectively market the future of Husky football.

Thirteen years ago, the coaches who emerged right away as Husky candidates were Gary Pinkel, Jim Mora Jr., Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach and Pat Hill.

Pinkel since has been retired from Missouri for the past six years, dealing with cancer; Mora this week took the Connecticut job; Kiffin and Leach are successful second-year coaches at Mississippi and Mississippi State, respectively; and Hill left Fresno State three years later and retired from the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant coach in 2013.

Of course, the UW job ultimately went to then-USC offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who just this weekend lost his fifth consecutive game as a first-year Texas coach, the latest one 57-56 in overtime to lowly Kansas.

As for Willingham, he never coached again and is retired and living in the Bay Area.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven