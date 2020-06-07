Would You Go to Vegas to Watch the Huskies Play?

OK, time to roll the dice.

Las Vegas, under normal operations, is teeming with humanity.

People everywhere, touching everything.

Chips, cards, money, drinks. Yes, the dice.

University of Washington athletic teams typically make one or two visits to Sin City during a school year for showcase events.

Last year, it was the Las Vegas Bowl and Pac-12 men's basketball tournament.

This year, it could be the Pac-12 football championship game and the hoop tourney.

As Vegas slowly reopens in a pandemic world, the question is this: would you follow the Huskies to the Strip?

When football is at an elite level, UW teams always travel well for the postseason. That means you.

Would this year be any different?

The Pac-12 championship game will be held in brand-new Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 4.

The rejuvenated Huskies in glitzy NFL-first Allegiant, wouldn't that be worth a look?

Would you go?

Then there's that confounding UW basketball team.

The last vision of the Huskies in any sport in a competitive situation was the men's basketball team -- in Vegas last March. We saw the Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels going-away party.

What if coach Mike Hopkins reinvigorates the program with the return of point guard Quade Green and we find out that big man J'Raan Brooks can play?

What if one or both of the incoming transfers, Erik Stevenson and Cole Bajema, somehow get eligible with a waiver?

What if the Huskies go into the league's men's basketball tournament at T-mobile Arena on March 10-13 as one of the favorites?

If the UW hoop team had a chance to win it all, would you need to be there?

Sure, it's like standing over the craps table or peering over your blackjack cards.

You know you want to go all in, but do you?

Vegas wants you back, desperately needs you to come back, is doing everything to get you back, whether it's as a normal customer or a loyal sports fan. Or both.

In this accompanying video, Sports Illustrated reports on the steps now being administered to disinfect a very public place that depends on tourism for its survival.

They're installing thermal-imaging cameras at the casinos.

Making hand-washing stations available at every turn.

Promising to wipe down everything at all times.

Local football fans were near unanimous in voicing their desire to attend games at Husky Stadium this fall, shrugging off the ominous threat of the coronavirus and a resurgence.

How about Vegas?