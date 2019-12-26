HuskyMaven
2020: The Year Chemistry Returns to UW Football

Dan Raley

It was a Washington football season out of sync for much of 2019. The Huskies lost by 1, 4, 5, 6 and 10 points, making everyone connected to it feel uneasy. One play here and one there decided things.

With 10 new players in the opening lineup, the UW defense needed more time than expected to come together. The secondary sifted through freshmen candidates at cornerback and strong safety before settling on guys ready to play. The inside linebacking corps embraced a redshirt freshman who could outrun everyone and made him a first-teamer. The D-line hung together and showed significant growth.

Offensively, new quarterback Jacob Eason wasn't always in tune with his receivers until a couple of young guys stepped forward and claimed playing time, though one got hurt. The offensive line, the most veteran group for this UW team, had its uneven moments. The backfield incurred injuries to its top backs.

In the end, everything came down to team chemistry. Part of the season had it, much of it didn't. It was maddening. Even the furry Husky mascot, in the photo, seemed out of sorts with its human counterpart.

In stunning fashion, Chris Petersen stepped down as the Huskies head coach and Jimmy Lake was made his successor. NFL-bound Hunter Bryant and Trey Adams ended their UW football careers early to safeguard their health for the draft. Assistant coaches Bush Hamdan and Jordan Paopao were let go. Whew.

Amid the chaos, the Apple Cup and the Las Vegas Bowl finally showed some team stability. The Huskies' 23-player recruiting haul ranked first in the Pac-12 and and offered great hope for the future. Lake was everyone's choice to lead the program.

The 2020 season stands to bring the Huskies together as much as the past year pulled them apart. 

To see how chemistry works, watch the video arbitrarily taken before a home game in 2018. It's the perfect metaphor. There's gallant Husky Stadium, filled with canine-related music and offering a perfect ending, all coming together like it was drawn up.

