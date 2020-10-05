SI.com
UW Football Practice Begins on Friday; Oregon Loses Another Player

Dan Raley

The University of Washington football team begins football practice on Friday, per Pac-12 scheduling requirements, leaving Jimmy Lake's players just 29 days to get ready for their season opener at California.

Over that time, the Huskies will need to fully introduce a new pro-style offense under first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan, find a starting quarterback to run it, settle on an offensive line and find replacements for opt-out linebacker Joe Tryon and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.

While Lake said he expected no more UW player departures, Oregon got hit again over the weekend when safety Brady Breeze, the Rose Bowl MVP, became the fifth Ducks player to leave early for the NFL  and the fourth defensive back.

Breeze, a senior from Lake Oswego, Oregon, was a reserve player for much of the 2019 season but had a breakout campaign, scoring three times on interception and fumble returns. He started just four of the Ducks' last five games.

Washington and Oregon play in Eugene on Dec. 12 in the final regularly scheduled game of the coming shortened season.

Pac-12 teams are still determining whether it will permit any media access to practices outside of offering Zoom interviews with coaches and players. 

The Cal Sports Report in the Sports Illustrated network already has compiled a game preview of the Husky opener, grading the teams about equal in talent. Read about the team breakdown and game predication here. 

